Revscale AI Unveils Peripheral, a Unified Intelligence Platform to Power Smarter Business Growth

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revscale AI, a leader in agentic AI solutions across industries, today announced the debut of Peripheral, a unified intelligence layer purpose-built to transform how businesses grow, scale, and close deals. Peripheral centralizes insights from every digital touchpoint, from web visits to campaign engagement, into a real-time system that continuously learns, adapts, and drives conversion.

Think of Peripheral as the "operating brain" behind a business's growth engine. It monitors every customer interaction like someone clicking on a website or opening an email and understands what is happening, followed by adjusting how the business responds in real time. This means companies can make smarter decisions immediately without manually analyzing data or switching between tools.

Unlike traditional tools that silo information, Peripheral integrates activity across the entire customer journey to deliver personalized, data-informed strategies. Its dynamic AI foundation empowers franchises to reduce acquisition costs, improve campaign performance, and unlock more predictable growth, all within one single, adaptive platform.

"Peripheral reflects our belief that the future of franchise growth is strategically automated," said Unnat Bak, chief AI officer and chief product officer at Revscale AI. "By building a system that not only connects the dots but learns from them, we're giving businesses an expansive edge in an increasingly competitive landscape."

"From an engineering standpoint, Peripheral is adaptive infrastructure built to scale," said Sujay Rao, chief technology officer at Revscale AI. "Its architecture combines modular AI with dynamic learning. This enables businesses from single operators to enterprise-level franchises to act with speed, precision, and confidence."

Early feedback on Peripheral points to meaningful operational impact, with pilot partners reporting faster lead engagement, improved conversion visibility, and stronger ROI across franchise development efforts. Peripheral's intelligent core continues to evolve through ongoing learning, setting a foundation for broader applications across industries and use cases.

To learn more about Revscale AI's Peripheral and diverse AI agents, visit revscale.com.

