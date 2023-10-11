RevSpring and Availity Partner to Offer RevSpring's Staff-Assisted Payment Services as Part of Availity Essentials Multi-Payer Platform

"RevSpring's state-of-the-art technology will help ensure Availity's customers remain highly competitive as they take and process billions of financial transactions in the most streamlined and efficient way possible," said RevSpring CEO Scott MacKenzie. Tweet this

"We are delighted to partner with Availity. Together, we afford providers added value within Availity's robust Essentials network," said RevSpring CEO Scott MacKenzie. "RevSpring's state-of-the-art technology will help ensure Availity's customers remain highly competitive as they take and process billions of financial transactions in the most streamlined and efficient way possible."

"With this Availity-RevSpring collaboration, our national network of providers can now access sophisticated payment and merchant services solutions from within the Availity platform for a more efficient experience," said Availity CEO Russ Thomas.

Other key features of RevSpring's payment and merchant services include:

Simplified and streamlined underwriting, which eliminates the need for multiple vendors to process patient payments and related merchant services.

Applicable payment devices for staff.

Digital payment receipts sent via text and/or email.

RevSpring and Availity share a strong commitment to collaboration that provides a better, more robust, and easier overall provider and patient payment experience.

About Availity

Availity is the trusted partner for organizations seeking to realize the greatest value from clinical, administrative, and financial data. Positioned at the nexus of provider, health plan and consumer information, Availity develops scalable, innovative solutions for healthcare data acquisition, standardization, transparency, automation and exchange among health plans, providers, and technology partners. As one of the nation's largest health information networks, Availity facilitates billions of clinical, administrative, and financial transactions annually. Its suite of dynamic products, built on a powerful, intelligent platform, enables real-time collaboration for success in a competitive, value-based care environment. For more information about Availity, please visit availity.com or call 1.800.AVAILITY (282.4548). Follow Availity on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

About RevSpring

RevSpring leads the market in healthcare engagement and payment solutions that inspire patients to participate in and pay for their healthcare. The company has built the industry's most comprehensive and impactful patient engagement suite, spanning the clinical, operational and payment experience. RevSpring's OmniChannel communications and payment solutions are backed by behavior analysis, propensity-to-pay scoring, contextual messaging and user experience best practices. Using proprietary data analytics to tailor the engagement from preservice to post-service, RevSpring improves the patient experience and outcomes for providers, members and patients. To learn more, visit revspringinc.com/healthcare. Follow RevSpring on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

