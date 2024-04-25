RevSpring and Breg, Inc. Forge Strategic Alliance to Enhance Patient Experience

"We chose RevSpring as our partner based on their industry knowledge and easy-to-use interface that provides a fantastic user experience thanks to the support of eligibility verification, address verification, medical necessity and prior authorization processes," said Ingel. Post this

"Partnering with Breg offers exciting new opportunities for RevSpring in the growing orthopedic market, while allowing us to join Breg in offering a modern patient experience that gives patients more insight into their healthcare financial obligations," said Howard Bright, chief technology officer, patient engagement at RevSpring. "We are delighted to collaborate with a company that shares our commitment to transparent patient communication and smart technology solutions, which also reduce administrative hassles while improving payment yield."

"We chose RevSpring as our partner based on their industry knowledge and easy-to-use interface that provides a fantastic user experience thanks to the support of eligibility verification, address verification, medical necessity and prior authorization processes," said Breg Chief Business Management and Innovation Officer Steve Ingel. "We also highly value the knowledge, experience and commitment of the RevSpring implementation team, which is working closely with our team to facilitate integration with Breg's Vision Workflow Management software."

Managing denials and prior authorizations are the most time-consuming revenue cycle tasks according to a recent survey commissioned by AKASA of 556 chief financial officers and revenue cycle leaders at hospitals and health systems across the United States. RevSpring's recently expanded True Access™ solution is a one-stop shop for fast, simple and accurate resolution of all patient accounts before or at the point-of-service. True Access focuses on four main areas of pre-registration including (1) coverage determination and verification, (2) claim denial prevention, (3) patient financial readiness and increased collections, and (4) tools, workflows and reporting for staff.

When combined, these tools give staff members all the resources they need to handle registration tasks more efficiently, and staff is able to focus time and energy on valuable patient interactions and exception cases that it is uniquely positioned to solve. Patient satisfaction also increases as patients gain trust from accurate and transparent out-of-pocket estimates and financial conversations from the start.

RevSpring and Breg share a strong commitment to collaboration that provides a better, more robust and easier overall patient engagement experience. Both companies will be active at the upcoming American Alliance of Orthopaedic Executives (AAOE) Annual Conference April 26-29, 2024, in Chicago. Visit RevSpring at booth 721 and Breg at booth 910.

About RevSpring, Inc.

RevSpring leads the market in healthcare engagement and payment solutions that inspire patients to participate in and pay for their healthcare. We've built Engage IQ™, the industry's only connected patient engagement suite designed to coordinate patient interactions from pre-care to post-care to payment. RevSpring's intelligent, holistic platform puts patient understanding at the center of one connected personal experience, allowing providers to fully optimize patient satisfaction, data accuracy, staff efficiency and financial outcomes. The company's OmniChannel communications and payment solutions are backed by intelligence, analytics, contextual messaging and user experience best practices. RevSpring was rated #1 for Most New Capabilities in Patient Engagement by KLAS in 2023 and Best in KLAS in Patient Communications in 2024. To learn more, visit revspringinc.com/healthcare. Follow RevSpring on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

About Breg

Breg makes orthopedic bracing and devices, but more than that, the company makes access to durable medical equipment easier for customers every step of the way, from hurt to healthy. Breg is committed to supporting practitioners through comprehensive partnerships, supporting patients with high-quality products and services, and delivering seamless support to facilities navigating the complexities of modern healthcare. Breg provides products to millions of patients annually. Founded in 1989, Breg is based in Carlsbad, Calif., and is a company of Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. Visit http://www.breg.com.

