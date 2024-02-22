RevSpring and SalesVu Now Provide One Unified Digital Platform for Accepting, Processing and Reconciling Patient and Non-Patient POS Payments

"SalesVu clients no longer have to struggle to reconcile their patient and non-patient revenue management. Our collaboration allows them to streamline previously fragmented information captured in disparate systems," said Scott MacKenzie, RevSpring CEO. Post this

"SalesVu clients no longer have to struggle to reconcile their patient and non-patient revenue management. Our collaboration allows them to streamline previously fragmented information captured in disparate systems," said Scott MacKenzie, RevSpring CEO. "This is just one important example of the many ways RevSpring solutions eliminate data silos and facilitate efficiency for healthcare organizations."

"We are delighted to offer our clients a proven solution for streamlining their operations and making informed inventory decisions with real-time data," said Pascal Nicolas, SalesVu CEO. "IT management is now easier, along with tracking inventory in real-time and other deep operational workflow management advantages."

SalesVu clients can accept a wide array of payment methods and now benefit from RevSpring's buying power and payment facilitator status. The result is cost savings from competitive processing fees.

Other key features of this new partnership include:

Ability to process a wide array of payment types

No separate gateway fees to manage

Workforce scheduling, attendance and labor cost reporting

Real-time visibility across all locations and revenue units

Inventory tracking down to sub-components

Secure online ordering for goods and services

Integrated kitchen order management for food and beverage requests

Labor costs-to-sales reports

About SalesVu

SalesVu is committed to helping digitize and streamline the ancillary aspects of hospital visits for patients and their families, including food and beverage ordering, merchandise purchases, wellness center bookings, and equipment rentals. The software platform includes various eCommerce, QR Code ordering, POS, KDS, online appointment website, subscriptions management, inventory/stock view, and multi-location reporting tools that are designed to simplify processes, provide real-time insights, and offer an improved digital experience.

About RevSpring

RevSpring leads the market in engagement and payment solutions that inspire patients to participate in and pay for their healthcare. The company has built the industry's most comprehensive and impactful patient engagement suite, spanning the clinical, administrative and financial experience. RevSpring's OmniChannel communications and payment solutions are backed by behavior analysis, propensity-to-pay scoring, contextual messaging, and user experience best practices. Using proprietary data analytics to tailor the engagement from preservice to post-service to payment, RevSpring improves the patient experience and outcomes for providers, members and patients. To learn more, visit revspringinc.com/healthcare. Follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

