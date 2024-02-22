RevSpring and SalesVu Now Provide One Unified Digital Platform for Accepting, Processing and Reconciling Patient and Non-Patient POS Payments

New collaboration—which includes Merchant Services and Settlement-based Reconciliation by RevSpring—empowers healthcare systems to streamline operations, save time and reduce labor costs related to gift shops, cafeterias and other points of sale within healthcare organizations
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RevSpring, the leading provider of healthcare engagement and payment solutions, and SalesVu, a cloud-based business management and Point-of-Sale (POS) solution provider, today announced a new collaboration that combines RevSpring Merchant Services and patient billing with SalesVu's instore POS and eCommerce solution. The result is a single, unified platform for accepting, processing and reconciling payments for both patient billing and non-patient purchases in hospital gift shops, cafeterias, and other points of sale within healthcare organizations. This eliminates data silos between patient and non-patient revenue management by expanding the view of all payments within an organization. It also reduces the complexity of managing multiple processing relationships and reduces transaction fees.
With the combined RevSpring and SalesVu solution, payment management is simplified by removing the need for multiple vendors, portals and reports. Instead, all patient payments and non-patient revenue is tracked from the time of the transaction through settlement and funding. Settlement-based Reconciliation by RevSpring provides consolidated reporting to streamline and standardize the reconciliation process. This has proven to cut reconciliation time in half while eliminating errors and reducing write-offs.
"SalesVu clients no longer have to struggle to reconcile their patient and non-patient revenue management. Our collaboration allows them to streamline previously fragmented information captured in disparate systems," said Scott MacKenzie, RevSpring CEO. "This is just one important example of the many ways RevSpring solutions eliminate data silos and facilitate efficiency for healthcare organizations."
"We are delighted to offer our clients a proven solution for streamlining their operations and making informed inventory decisions with real-time data," said Pascal Nicolas, SalesVu CEO. "IT management is now easier, along with tracking inventory in real-time and other deep operational workflow management advantages."
SalesVu clients can accept a wide array of payment methods and now benefit from RevSpring's buying power and payment facilitator status. The result is cost savings from competitive processing fees.
Other key features of this new partnership include:
- Ability to process a wide array of payment types
- No separate gateway fees to manage
- Workforce scheduling, attendance and labor cost reporting
- Real-time visibility across all locations and revenue units
- Inventory tracking down to sub-components
- Secure online ordering for goods and services
- Integrated kitchen order management for food and beverage requests
- Labor costs-to-sales reports
About SalesVu
SalesVu is committed to helping digitize and streamline the ancillary aspects of hospital visits for patients and their families, including food and beverage ordering, merchandise purchases, wellness center bookings, and equipment rentals. The software platform includes various eCommerce, QR Code ordering, POS, KDS, online appointment website, subscriptions management, inventory/stock view, and multi-location reporting tools that are designed to simplify processes, provide real-time insights, and offer an improved digital experience.
About RevSpring
RevSpring leads the market in engagement and payment solutions that inspire patients to participate in and pay for their healthcare. The company has built the industry's most comprehensive and impactful patient engagement suite, spanning the clinical, administrative and financial experience. RevSpring's OmniChannel communications and payment solutions are backed by behavior analysis, propensity-to-pay scoring, contextual messaging, and user experience best practices. Using proprietary data analytics to tailor the engagement from preservice to post-service to payment, RevSpring improves the patient experience and outcomes for providers, members and patients. To learn more, visit revspringinc.com/healthcare. Follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).
Media Contact
Kristen Jacobsen, RevSpring, 7639235280, [email protected], www.revspringinc.com
Kellie Kennedy, The Harbinger Group, 3129334903, [email protected], www.theharbingergroup.com
SOURCE RevSpring
