RevSpring Announces Its Credit Card EMV Device Integration is First Application in Epic Toolbox

"We are very excited to be among the first vendors providing an application in the Toolbox that follows Epic's recommended practices for integration," said Casey Williams, senior vice president, engagement and payment applications. "We have a long history of developing frictionless applications for our clients' environments."

In addition to the Credit Card EMV Device Integration, RevSpring has a wide range of RevSpring applications listed in Connection Hub that are designed specifically to effectively engage patients and empower staff to securely make payments. These applications range from payment gateways attached to patient payments in MyChart, to staff-assisted payments without ever leaving Epic, and patient outcome questionnaires.

"We understand the commitment and investment made by healthcare providers who use Epic as their EHR solution," adds Scott MacKenzie, CEO of RevSpring. "For that reason, we ensure our applications do not compete with Epic offerings but complete an Epic experience with secure and seamless payment and patient engagement solutions without friction."

About RevSpring

RevSpring leads the market in engagement and payment solutions that inspire patients to participate in and pay for their healthcare. The company has built the industry's most comprehensive and impactful patient engagement suite, spanning the clinical, administrative and financial experience. RevSpring's OmniChannel communications and payment solutions are backed by behavior analysis, propensity-to-pay scoring, contextual messaging, and user experience best practices. Using proprietary data analytics to tailor the engagement from preservice to post-service to payment, RevSpring improves the patient experience and outcomes for providers, members and patients. To learn more, visit revspringinc.com/healthcare. Follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Epic and MyChart are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

