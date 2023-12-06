RevSpring Announces True Access™, an Expanded Patient Access Platform

"The RevSpring preservice advantage is the powerful synergistic combination of our True Access patient access tools with our Arrived Patient Intake engagement solution for patients," said Howard Bright, RevSpring CTO & vice president of patient engagement and analytics. Post this

"The RevSpring preservice advantage is the powerful synergistic combination of our True Access patient access tools with our Arrived Patient Intake engagement solution for patients," said Howard Bright, RevSpring CTO & vice president of patient engagement and analytics. "Most vendors serve only one side well. RevSpring combines the power and intelligence of both for a connected preservice experience benefitting both patients and the staff that serve them."

These tools help healthcare organizations achieve the following goals:

Increased front-end collections

Reduced days in accounts receivable (AR)

Establishment of clear patient financial expectations

Faster registration times

Increased patient satisfaction levels

Reduction in payer denials

Operational improvements and overall cost savings

The new True Access platform provides fast, simple and accurate resolution of all patient accounts prior to, or at the point of, service—no matter whether or not patients are insured, uninsured, underinsured and/or qualify for financial assistance.

In addition to coverage determination and verification, True Access prepares patients for their financial responsibility by enabling them to pay precisely what they can, when they can, from anywhere. Patients are supported by empowered staff who use intuitive workflows and a modern user interface to manage registration.

True Access is fully integrated into RevSpring's Engage IQ™, an intelligent, wholistic engagement platform that coordinates patient interactions from preservice to post-service to payment.

Research supports the need for Engage IQ's empathetic approach. In RevSpring's 2023 Voice of the Patient Survey of 1,000 U.S. patients 64% said they were more likely to pay on time when their provider gave them an estimate in advance.

In a recent survey commissioned by AKASA, 556 chief financial officers and revenue cycle leaders at hospitals and health systems across the United States ranked the most time-consuming revenue cycle tasks at their organizations. Topping the list are denials management and prior authorizations—areas addressed by the expanded True Access tool.

About RevSpring

RevSpring leads the market in engagement and payment solutions that inspire patients to participate in and pay for their healthcare. The company has built the industry's most comprehensive and impactful patient engagement suite, spanning the clinical, administrative and financial experience. RevSpring's OmniChannel communications and payment solutions are backed by behavior analysis, propensity-to-pay scoring, contextual messaging, and user experience best practices. Using proprietary data analytics to tailor the engagement from preservice to post-service to payment, RevSpring improves the patient experience and outcomes for providers, members and patients. To learn more, visit revspringinc.com/healthcare. Follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Media Contact

Kristen Jacobsen, RevSpring, 7639235280, [email protected], www.revspringinc.com

Kellie Kennedy, The Harbinger Group, 3129334903, [email protected], www.theharbingergroup.com

SOURCE RevSpring