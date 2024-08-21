RevSpring Arrived™ and PersonaPay™ Now Available on Oracle Healthcare Marketplace

"We have a long history of developing leading applications for our clients' environments and serving customers utilizing Oracle Health technology. RevSpring's participation in Oracle Healthcare Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community," said Williams. Post this

Oracle Healthcare Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted healthcare applications offering unique clinical and business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Health and Oracle Cloud Applications.

"RevSpring is delighted to provide two applications in the Oracle Healthcare Marketplace that follow Oracle Health's recommended practices for integration," said Casey Williams, senior vice president, patient engagement and payment applications at RevSpring. "We have a long history of developing leading applications for our clients' environments and serving customers utilizing Oracle Health technology. RevSpring's participation in Oracle Healthcare Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of Arrived and PersonaPay. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Health technologies to help us achieve our business goals."

About RevSpring

RevSpring leads the market in healthcare engagement and payment solutions that inspire patients to participate in and pay for their healthcare. We've built Engage IQ™, the industry's only connected patient engagement suite designed to coordinate patient interactions from pre-care to post-care to payment. RevSpring's intelligent, holistic platform puts patient understanding at the center of one connected personal experience, allowing providers to fully optimize patient satisfaction, data accuracy, staff efficiency and financial outcomes. The company's OmniChannel communications and payment solutions are backed by intelligence, analytics, contextual messaging and user experience best practices. RevSpring was rated #1 for Most New Capabilities in Patient Engagement by KLAS in 2023 and Best in KLAS in Patient Communications in 2024. To learn more, visit revspringinc.com/healthcare. Follow RevSpring on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork.

Trademark

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Media Contact

Kristen Jacobsen, RevSpring, 7639235280, [email protected], www.revspringinc.com

Kellie Kennedy, The Harbinger Group, 3129334903, [email protected], www.theharbingergroup.com

SOURCE RevSpring