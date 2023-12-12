RevSpring Executive Valerie Mondelli Named a 'Top Women in Health, Wellness & Beauty' by Drug Store News

"I'm honored by this recognition and am grateful to all my colleagues and mentors who've shaped my career," said Mondelli. Post this

"We join DSN in celebrating Valerie as a top woman in business and are proud to have her on the leadership team," said RevSpring CEO Scott MacKenzie. "Her passion for injecting empathy into the patient's journey has spurred innovations that improve the patient experience and helped us grow into new markets."

Mondelli has more than 25 years of experience, delivering exceptional results in revenue growth, go-to-market planning and execution, marketing, and operations. In her role at RevSpring, she's responsible for driving overall growth and market strategy across all healthcare and financial services business segments. Working with product teams, she advocates for customers to solve their challenges and bring new patient engagement solutions to market.

Since joining in 2020, Mondelli has helped RevSpring expand into new markets, add a significant number of new customers and grow internal teams. She leads eight teams across hospital, ambulatory, payer, pharmacy, financial services and channel partners, which manage more than 3,150 direct and channel partners.

"I'm honored by this recognition and am grateful to all my colleagues and mentors who've shaped my career," said Mondelli. "I look forward to continuing to innovate solutions that drive patient loyalty, trust and better outcomes for our customers and ultimately benefit patients."

RevSpring leads the market in engagement and payment solutions that inspire patients to participate in and pay for their healthcare. The company has built the industry's most comprehensive and impactful patient engagement suite, spanning the clinical, administrative and financial experience. RevSpring's OmniChannel communications and payment solutions are backed by behavior analysis, propensity-to-pay scoring, contextual messaging, and user experience best practices. Using proprietary data analytics to tailor the engagement from preservice to post-service to payment, RevSpring improves the patient experience and outcomes for providers, members and patients. To learn more, visit revspringinc.com/healthcare. Follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

