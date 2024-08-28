RevSpring Introduces True Up™, Making it Easier for Healthcare Providers to Collect on the Front End

"Improvements in patient cost estimation technology, combined with the assurance of an automatic refund in the event that a patient overpays upfront or has a remaining balance after receiving care, means providers are now empowered to confidently request payments in advance," said Williams. Post this

"True Up represents RevSpring's innovation in response to a changing healthcare culture, which historically has not asked for patient responsibility payments upfront," said Casey Williams, senior vice president, payment applications, RevSpring. "Improvements in patient cost estimation technology, combined with the assurance of an automatic refund in the event that a patient overpays upfront or has a remaining balance after receiving care, means providers are now empowered to confidently request payments in advance.

"The promise of automatic adjustments increases cash receipts, and reduces print and collection costs," Williams added. "True Up is one more important feature for providers using PersonaPay that want to operate in a more modern, transparent and cost-effective way."

Patient payment adjustments using True Up work with the payment method on file in RevSpring's PersonaPay portal and leverage either RevSpring's True Estimate™ and Merchant Services, or the provider's own estimation tool and payment processor.

PersonaPay precisely tailors a payment experience for each patient, ensuring consistency at every touchpoint and through every communication channel. With PersonaPay, patients enjoy secure, fast and convenient payment experiences. True Up is available now with PersonaPay and is an integral component of the RevSpring Engage IQ™ platform, which delivers one coordinated patient experience from pre-care through payment, enabling providers to know their patients, prescribe their journeys and predict their outcomes.

About RevSpring

RevSpring leads the market in healthcare engagement and payment solutions that inspire patients to participate in and pay for their healthcare. We've built Engage IQ™, the industry's only connected patient engagement suite designed to coordinate patient interactions from pre-care to post-care to payment. RevSpring's intelligent, holistic platform puts patient understanding at the center of one connected personal experience, allowing providers to fully optimize patient satisfaction, data accuracy, staff efficiency and financial outcomes. The company's OmniChannel communications and payment solutions are backed by intelligence, analytics, contextual messaging and user experience best practices. RevSpring was rated #1 for Most New Capabilities in Patient Engagement by KLAS in 2023 and Best in KLAS in Patient Communications in 2024. To learn more, visit revspringinc.com/healthcare. Follow RevSpring on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Media Contact

Kristen Jacobsen, RevSpring, 7639235280, [email protected], www.revspringinc.com

Kellie Kennedy, The Harbinger Group, 3129334903, [email protected], www.theharbingergroup.com

SOURCE RevSpring