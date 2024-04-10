RevSpring Makes it Easy for All Texas Healthcare Providers to Comply with New Regulation Requiring Itemized Statements

"Providers that quickly and thoroughly comply with SB 490 are gaining a competitive advantage in Texas as patients notice and appreciate this increased transparency in their healthcare financial experience," said RevSpring CEO Scott MacKenzie. Post this

Under SB 490, the itemized bill must include a "plain language description of each distinct health care service or supply the healthcare provider provided to the patient" (Texas Health & Safety Code 185.002 (b) (1)). The itemized bill may be provided electronically, including through a patient portal on the provider's website, not later than the 30th day after the provider receives a final payment on the provided service or supply from a third-party, such as an insurance provider. Additionally, the regulation states that a consumer "is entitled to obtain from the healthcare provider an itemized bill on request after the itemized bill is initially issued."

Similarly with the HHS price transparency ruling requiring U.S. hospitals to provide patients with clear and accessible information about their standard payer-specific charges, the new Texas regulation increases transparency with patients and benefits providers that quickly embrace its full spirit.

"Providers that quickly and thoroughly comply with SB 490 are gaining a competitive advantage in Texas as patients notice and appreciate this increased transparency in their healthcare financial experience," said MacKenzie.

The new Texas regulation also impacts the collection of patient financial responsibility payments. It states that a healthcare provider "may not pursue debt collection against a patient for a provided health care service or supply" unless the provider has provided the required itemized bill.

More about SB 490 can be found here.

