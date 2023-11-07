RevSpring Meets Unique Needs of Small, Rural Healthcare Systems

"I'm especially pleased to hear how much patients appreciate the ability to choose payment plans entirely in private through the payment portal," said Laura Lay, vice president, Revenue Cycle at Fisher-Titus. Post this

Engage IQ is facilitating one connected experience to deliver an unmatched level of personalization—which inspires patients in rural healthcare markets to participate in, and pay for, their healthcare—and empowering providers to offer an overall better patient experience while reducing stress on staff. The platform is particularly relevant for healthcare systems and safety net hospitals in rural markets that frequently face greater barriers than larger counterparts.

These barriers include prohibitive technology costs, staffing constraints and limited IT resources for integration. Stretched front desk staff and a frequent lack of call center support also create strains on patients and staff during pre- and post-care engagement. Engage IQ integrates well with existing EHRs to round out engagement and payment capabilities. Other costs are streamlined—such as the need for multiple bolt-on vendors—to deliver an overall affordable solution that returns positive ROI and a better patient experience.

"End-to-end technology solutions from RevSpring are giving rural healthcare systems all the benefits of innovation enjoyed by much larger health systems in urban markets," said Scott MacKenzie, CEO at RevSpring. "We are delighted to help smaller independent healthcare systems reap the rewards of connected intake, clinical reminders, and billing and payment systems all working together. Such integration puts smaller rural healthcare providers on a more level playing field in today's financially stressed healthcare industry."

Fisher-Titus, an independent rural community healthcare system in northern Ohio, recently discontinued relationships with three disparate vendors by adopting Engage IQ. The not-for-profit healthcare system now has access to RevSpring's complete solutions for patient payments, revenue cycle management and merchant services. Fisher-Titus also is using essential Engage IQ Pre-Care tools—appointment reminders and digital forms—to make patient intake faster and more accurate, and to reduce no shows.

Since implementing the new solutions in March 2023, Fisher-Titus patient use of the Engage IQ payment portal has increased 46.8%, days to pay has decreased from 13.5 to 10.1 and paper volume use has decreased by 39%. Engage IQ Pre-Care tools have reduced patient no-show rate by 2.8%. Fisher-Titus also has seen an increase in patients adopting payment plans without involving customer service reps in the process.

"Partnering with RevSpring is delivering tremendous benefits to Fisher-Titus and our patients," said Laura Lay, vice president, Revenue Cycle at Fisher-Titus. "I'm especially pleased to hear how much patients appreciate the ability to choose payment plans entirely in private through the payment portal. This respects their financial circumstances and the desire for privacy in a small rural community where everyone knows each other."

