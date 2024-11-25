RevSpring Named a Top Software Company by The Software Report

"This award underscores our mission to drive the best outcomes for our customers through innovative patient engagement and payment solutions," said MacKenzie. Post this

"It's a tremendous honor to be ranked among the Top 100 Software Companies," said RevSpring CEO Scott MacKenzie. "This award underscores our mission to drive the best outcomes for our customers through innovative patient engagement and payment solutions."

RevSpring earned the recognition largely because of its commitment to innovating healthcare engagement and payment solutions that improve the patient experience and drive better financial results for healthcare providers. Notably, RevSpring launched Engage IQ™ last year, the industry's only connected patient engagement suite, which coordinates patient interactions from pre- to post-care and payment, allowing providers to fully optimize patient satisfaction, staff efficiency and financial outcomes.

Beyond this ranking, RevSpring's dedication to innovation has gained praise from research firm KLAS, which rated RevSpring's Talksoft® Patient Engagement Messaging Suite No. 1 in Patient Communications this year and recognized RevSpring for "Largest Growth in Capabilities" in 2023.

