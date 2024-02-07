RevSpring Wins Best in KLAS for Patient Communications With Their Talksoft® Patient Engagement Messaging Suite

"The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation," said Gale. "Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors." Post this

Talksoft® Patient Engagement Messaging Suite leads the KLAS category with an intelligent, coordinated workflow of messages centered around a patient's encounter. Coordinated communications include appointment reminders that activate patients with self-service registration options, recall messages that encourage adherence to care plans, and patient satisfaction surveys that inspire positive change and improve patient satisfaction. RevSpring stands alone in creating a patient communication platform that connects the dots throughout the entire patient journey through final payment, with clear and concise communication that builds trust and drives patient action.

"This award is a direct result of positive commentary and feedback from our valued customers," said Scott MacKenzie, CEO of RevSpring. "We thank our clients for their essential partnership in earning this award, which validates our mission to improve the patient experience through connected communication that builds trust. RevSpring's top ranking speaks volumes about the customers we serve, the innovative solutions we offer and the hard-working team that brings them to life."

"At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation," said Adam Gale, KLAS Research CEO. "Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring."

RevSpring was previously recognized for "Largest Growth in Capabilities" in the 2023 KLAS Patient Engagement Ecosystem Report. The Talksoft product was recognized as the 2017 Best in KLAS Category Leader for Patient Outreach.

The award-winning Talksoft® Patient Engagement Messaging Suite is a keystone of the RevSpring Engage IQ™ platform: an intelligent, holistic engagement platform designed to coordinate patient interactions from pre-care to post-care to payment. Engage IQ relies on coordinated communication to connect patient and staff experiences and reduce effort, increase satisfaction, improve outcomes and solidify patient loyalty.

To view the Best in KLAS® 2024 Awards—Software and Professional Services report, click here. For more information about RevSpring's solution, click here.

About RevSpring

RevSpring leads the market in engagement and payment solutions that inspire patients to participate in and pay for their healthcare. The company has built the industry's most comprehensive and impactful patient engagement suite, spanning the clinical, administrative and financial experience. RevSpring's OmniChannel communications and payment solutions are backed by behavior analysis, propensity-to-pay scoring, contextual messaging, and user experience best practices. Using proprietary data analytics to tailor the engagement from preservice to post-service to payment, RevSpring improves the patient experience and outcomes for providers, members and patients. To learn more, visit revspringinc.com/healthcare. Follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter and LinkedIn. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

Media Contact

Kristen Jacobsen, RevSpring, 7639235280, [email protected], www.revspringinc.com

Kellie Kennedy, The Harbinger Group, 3129334903, [email protected], www.theharbingergroup.com

SOURCE RevSpring