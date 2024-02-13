RevSpring's Bill Needham Honored as Top 25 CTO by The Healthcare Technology Report

"Bill stands out for his exceptional ability to recognize and adapt to the evolving landscape of healthcare technology, particularly in the realms of patient engagement and payments," said RevSpring CEO Scott MacKenzie. Post this

In his role as CTO, Needham develops RevSpring's customer-facing technology solutions that inspire patients to participate in and pay for their healthcare. Since joining RevSpring in 2015, his blend of business and technical expertise has been instrumental in aligning RevSpring's solutions with the strategic goals of healthcare providers, addressing industry challenges, such as rising patient responsibility, staffing constraints and the growing complexity of collecting patient balances.

Needham leads a team of 160 employees and contractors dedicated to introducing innovative connected patient engagement solutions. These innovations not only improve the patient experience, driving loyalty and trust, but also ease staff burden through automation and workflow, and provide better financial outcomes for patients and providers. In 2023, RevSpring unveiled more than a dozen solutions, including Engage IQ™, an intelligent, wholistic engagement platform designed to coordinate patient interactions from preservice to post-service to payment.

"Bill stands out for his exceptional ability to recognize and adapt to the evolving landscape of healthcare technology, particularly in the realms of patient engagement and payments," said RevSpring CEO Scott MacKenzie. "As technology has rapidly advanced, he's cultivated a development and implementation culture that anticipates challenges faced by healthcare providers, responding with agility to client demands and opportunities."

One of Needham's notable contributions to RevSpring and the industry at large is his advocacy for a forward-thinking open-architecture approach. This philosophy ensures that all aspects of patient engagement are carefully integrated, offering a seamless patient experience—whether RevSpring manages end-to-end engagement or provides a single tool in the engagement ecosystem.

The Top 25 Healthcare Technology CTOs is an annual award program managed by The Healthcare Technology Report, a comprehensive source for business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the healthcare technology industry.

