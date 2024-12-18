RevSpring's OmniBrain™ Access Now Available for Healthcare Providers

"Seeing the performance of each persona group means providers instantly understand engagement rates, patient actions taken, and overall success of their journeys," said Jacobsen. Post this

"Seeing the performance of each persona group means providers instantly understand engagement rates, patient actions taken, and overall success of their journeys," said Kristen Jacobsen, vice president of omnichannel engagement and marketing at RevSpring. "With the release of client access, customers have the power of visibility into the performance of their campaigns, trending improvements, and opportunities for optimizations against the goal of the various engagement journeys."

OmniBrain enables rapid onboarding of omnichannel journeys for RevSpring customers with proven strategies for a wide spectrum of engagement needs, including payments, forms completion, critical document delivery, surveys, and other engagement needs of the provider. OmniBrain uses intelligence about each patient such as propensity to pay, channel propensity and other demographic and behavioral characteristics to personalize engagement at scale. It provides detailed insights to optimize campaigns and improve performance.

RevSpring introduced OmniBrain to simplify the complexity of building highly personalized engagement campaigns, using advanced data analytics to understand the performance. The introduction of provider access puts the power of that insight into the hands of the customer so they have a deeper level of understanding of patient behavior and campaign performance.

About RevSpring

RevSpring leads the market in healthcare engagement and payment solutions that inspire patients to participate in and pay for their healthcare. We've built Engage IQ™, the industry's only connected patient engagement suite designed to coordinate patient interactions from pre-care to post-care to payment. RevSpring's intelligent, holistic platform puts patient understanding at the center of one connected personal experience, allowing providers to fully optimize patient satisfaction, data accuracy, staff efficiency and financial outcomes. The company's OmniChannel communications and payment solutions are backed by intelligence, analytics, contextual messaging and user experience best practices. RevSpring was rated #1 for Most New Capabilities in Patient Engagement by KLAS in 2023 and Best in KLAS in Patient Communications in 2024. To learn more, visit revspringinc.com/healthcare. Follow RevSpring on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Media Contact

Kristen Jacobsen, RevSpring, 7639235280, [email protected], www.revspringinc.com

Kellie Kennedy, The Harbinger Group, 3129334903, [email protected], www.theharbingergroup.com

SOURCE RevSpring