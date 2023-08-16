Revuud Achieves Remarkable Growth Milestones With Its Industry Leading Platform

"Our growth reflects our relentless drive to address the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. We are excited to empower healthcare organizations with innovative tools that streamline talent acquisition and optimize workforce management." Tweet this

Revuud's recent accomplishments include:

Achieving a remarkable 100% increase in new customers quarter over quarter, leading to a 175% growth in BRR revenue.

Recording an exceptional 175% upswing in engagement hours.

And building a thriving talent network of over 1200 health IT professionals.

This impressive growth is a testament to Revuud's dedication to revolutionizing how healthcare organizations find, hire, and manage their IT talent. Among its success stories, Revuud is proud to announce that one of the largest healthcare organizations in the country has licensed Revuud as part of their initiative to transform their IT workforce management processes. Additionally, Revuud is honored to provide its cutting-edge services to a globally acclaimed teaching hospital, reaffirming its commitment to fostering excellence in healthcare IT.

Revuud's Co-Founder, Eric Utzinger expresses immense gratitude for the trust that healthcare entities have placed in Revuud's platform. "Our growth reflects our relentless drive to address the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. We are excited to empower healthcare organizations with innovative tools that streamline talent acquisition and optimize workforce management."

Co-founder and CEO Dan Schubert adds: "The future looks brighter than ever for Revuud as it continues to shape the future of healthcare IT staffing, setting new industry standards and empowering healthcare organizations with unparalleled workforce solutions."

About Revuud

Revuud is a leading healthcare IT staffing marketplace that helps healthcare organizations connect with top engineering talent. Our mission is to revolutionize the way healthcare organizations hire IT talent by providing a faster, more efficient, and cost-effective solution. With our platform, healthcare organizations can easily search and connect with IT candidates, review their portfolios, and evaluate their credentials and references, all in one place. For more information, please visit http://www.revuud.com.

Media Contact

Dan Schubert, Revuud, 1 704-634-7517, [email protected], www.revuud.com

SOURCE Revuud