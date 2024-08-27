Revuud Announces New Board Members to Drive Growth and Innovation

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark, Brian, and Scott to our board. Each of these individuals brings a unique perspective and a wealth of experience that will be critical as we continue our fast-paced growth." Post this

Mark McDowell is a seasoned entrepreneur and venture capitalist with over 20 years of experience in the tech industry. He has a proven track record of guiding companies from early-stage development to successful exits. Mark's expertise in scaling operations and driving strategic growth will be invaluable to Revuud as the company continues to expand its footprint in the healthcare IT sector.

Brian J. Litten (JD)

Brian Litten has decades of leadership experience across health plans, provider organizations, regulatory agencies, and digital health companies, with a proven track record of building, scaling, and sustaining healthcare pioneers. His most recent experience is as Chief Executive Officer of Swift Medical, a Toronto-based digital health company that leverages artificial intelligence to improve clinical and economic outcomes in chronic and acute wound care. Brian led Swift through a tech stack reboot, a corporate restructuring, and an investment round – positioning the company to support a growing number of enterprise accounts. Before joining Swift, Brian was on the executive leadership team of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC), a digital health company focused on medical optimization. Brian established the company's footprint in the payer market and helped to lead the company through its 2016 NASDAQ IPO. Rock Health named TRHC as the best performing IPO among digital health companies in 2017. Brian presently serves as the Chair of the Board of Advisors of StationMD, a telehealth company serving persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities where he was previously the first independent director on the corporate board. Brian also serves as a member on the Board of Advisors to Pearl Health, a leader in assisting primary care practices to manage and accept value-based reimbursement arrangements. Additionally, he is an Advisor to Redesign Health and GalenusRx.

Scott Schubert (CPA)

Scott Schubert is an accomplished software, technology executive with a background in finance, technology, and operations. With experience in both public and private companies, Scott has been instrumental in driving operational excellence and financial performance. His expertise in scaling software businesses and improving operational efficiency will support Revuud's mission to deliver superior value to its clients and stakeholders.

Dan Schubert, CEO and Co-Founder of Revuud, expressed his enthusiasm about the new board members, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Mark, Brian, and Scott to our board. Each of these individuals brings a unique perspective and a wealth of experience that will be critical as we continue our fast-paced growth. Their combined expertise in technology, healthcare, and operations will help us navigate the challenges of our industry and ensure we are well-positioned to achieve our ambitious goals. I am confident that with their guidance, Revuud will continue to revolutionize the way healthcare systems manage IT talent."

The addition of these new board members underscores Revuud's commitment to innovation, excellence, and growth. The company looks forward to leveraging their insights and leadership as it continues to transform the healthcare IT talent management space.

For more information about Revuud and its innovative talent management platform, please visit www.revuud.com.

ABOUT REVUUD

Revuud is a leading healthcare IT talent marketplace that helps healthcare organizations find and manage top engineering talent. Our mission is to revolutionize the way healthcare organizations find and hire IT talent by providing a far more cost effective, faster 'time to work' and more efficient solution. With our software platform, healthcare organizations can easily search, connect with and engage IT candidates, review their portfolios, and evaluate their credentials and references, all in one place.

