Revuud Celebrates Remarkable Growth in 2023 on Its Mission to Disrupt The Way Health Systems Scale Their IT Workforce

Over 2,000 Highly Qualified IT Talent in the Platform: Revuud's marketplace now boasts an extensive pool of over 2,000 highly qualified and pre-vetted IT professionals, providing healthcare systems with unparalleled access to top-tier Talent.

400% YoY Increase in Engagement Revenue: The company experienced a remarkable fourfold increase in top line revenue, reflecting the growing demand for its software and the trust placed in Revuud by its clients.

16 Net New Clients: Revuud welcomed 16 new health systems to its portfolio underscoring its ability to consistently deliver value and meet the evolving needs of healthcare organizations. This includes securing one of the largest healthcare providers in the country.

In addition to these remarkable achievements, Revuud is proud to announce the appointment of Kyle Hagemann as the new Vice President of Sales. With 13+ years of sales experience and a decade specifically focused on healthcare, Kyle is poised to play a pivotal role in driving Revuud's continued success.

Kyle Hagemann shared his excitement about joining Revuud, "I am thrilled to be part of Revuud, a software company that is at the forefront of transforming how healthcare systems access and scale their IT contract workforce. The opportunity to help change the decades-old way of how healthcare systems find, connect, engage and manage pre-vetted IT talent is really exciting, and a critical need in this rapidly changing industry."

Revuud's CEO and Co-Founder, Dan Schubert, commented on the company's future trajectory, saying, "Revuud is determined to revolutionize the way healthcare systems scale their IT workforce. Our strong growth in 2023 is a testament to the value we bring to our clients. With our expanding and ever-growing talent pool, cutting-edge technology, and Kyle Hagemann's sales leadership, we are well-positioned to drive further advancements in the healthcare IT landscape, ultimately creating significant return on investment for our clients."

Revuud looks forward to building on this momentum in 2024, continually delivering innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of healthcare systems.

Revuud is a leading healthcare IT talent marketplace that helps healthcare organizations find and manage top engineering talent. Our mission is to revolutionize the way healthcare organizations find and hire IT talent by providing a far more cost effective, faster 'time to work' and more efficient solution. With our platform, healthcare organizations can easily search, connect with and engage IT candidates, review their portfolios, and evaluate their credentials and references, all in one place. Learn more at www.revuud.com.

