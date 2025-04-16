Revuud is Building the AI Future of Healthcare Talent--And It's Closer Than You Think

"If you're still relying on staffing firms and agencies, you are missing opportunities to build a scalable, more flexible workforce," Eric Utzinger, Co-Founder of Revuud. Post this

🔍 Instant Talent Summaries & Smart Q&A

Soon, Revuud users will be able to instantly generate a clear, AI-driven summary of a consultant's qualifications, experience, and fit for a project—without needing to read through lengthy resumes. Even better? You'll be able to ask AI specific questions about a consultant's background and get instant answers. No more digging. No more waiting.

✍️ Faster, Smarter Job Descriptions

Writing job descriptions from scratch—or editing unclear ones—takes time. Revuud is building tools that use AI to create polished, compelling postings based on just a few inputs. This will help organizations attract better candidates and post opportunities faster than ever before.

🤝 Tailored Screening Questions in Seconds

Coming soon: AI that automatically generates targeted questions to help evaluate applicants based on your specific needs. These screening prompts will ensure consistency, save time, and give hiring teams better insights during the evaluation process.

These upcoming innovations build on Revuud's AI matching engine, launched last year, which already helps healthcare systems discover top-fit consultants in record time—without recruiters or agency markups.

"The future of healthcare isn't just clinical—it's operational," said Dan Schubert, CEO of Revuud. "As hospitals and health systems push toward digital transformation, AI will be at the heart of how they operate—and that includes how they engage critical IT talent."

With Revuud, healthcare systems already gain direct access to pre-vetted consultants, transparent pricing, and streamlined engagement management. But soon, they'll have AI on their side—surfacing the best candidates, asking the right questions, and eliminating delays at every step.

"What we're building isn't just smarter—it's making the entire process easier and seamless," said Eric Utzinger, Co-Founder of Revuud. "If you're still relying on staffing firms and agencies, you are missing opportunities to build a scalable, more flexible workforce."

The industry is moving fast. Healthcare leaders who embrace these AI-powered tools will gain a massive edge in both cost and speed—while others will be left playing catch-up.

About Revuud

Revuud is a leading healthcare IT talent marketplace that helps healthcare organizations find and manage top engineering talent. Our mission is to revolutionize the way healthcare organizations find and hire IT talent by providing a far more cost effective, faster 'time to work' and more efficient solution. With our platform, healthcare organizations can easily search, connect with and engage IT candidates, review their portfolios, and evaluate their credentials and references, all in one place. Learn more at www.revuud.com today!

Media Contact

Dan Schubert, Revuud, 1 704.634.7517, www.revuud.com

