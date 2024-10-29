Revuud Partners with Leading Health System to Deliver Over $1 Million in IT Contractor Savings

"From now on, I'll be using Revuud," said the Director of Enterprise Data Architect at the health system, after discovering that he could engage the same high-quality resources through Revuud at a fraction of the expense charged by traditional agencies. Post this

Before partnering with Revuud, the health system struggled with sourcing IT contractors. This included managing multiple vendors, receiving resumes via email, and having limited visibility into budget tracking. Additionally, securing high-quality IT talent at competitive rates for long-term projects was a constant challenge.

Revuud provided the health system with instant access to top IT talent, many of whom had worked on similar large-scale Epic implementations. The platform's unique capabilities, including real-time dashboards for budget tracking, onboarding document management, and direct communication with contractors, proved invaluable. Moreover, the flexibility to start with part-time contractors and scale up as the project progressed enabled significant cost savings.

Some of the key results the IDN has experienced since implementing Revuud include:

Successfully onboarded multiple contractors for critical roles, including project managers, implementation specialists, and support staff

Over 36 compliance documents uploaded and managed seamlessly within the platform

$1.1 million in savings achieved within 15 months of project initiation

Ongoing transparency into contractor spend and project progress

The Shift is Happening: More Healthcare Systems are Choosing Revuud

As healthcare systems strive to streamline their operations and cut costs, Revuud is becoming the go-to platform for managing IT talent. By providing direct access to the same quality talent typically found through traditional staffing firms—at a fraction of the cost—Revuud is empowering IT leaders to take control of their contractor engagements with transparency, efficiency, and flexibility.

About Revuud

Revuud is a leading healthcare IT talent marketplace that helps healthcare organizations find and manage top engineering talent. Our mission is to revolutionize the way healthcare organizations find and hire IT talent by providing a far more cost effective, faster 'time to work' and more efficient solution. With our platform, healthcare organizations can easily search, connect with and engage IT candidates, review their portfolios, and evaluate their credentials and references, all in one place.

