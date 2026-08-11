Revuud Ranks No. 293 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 and No. 26 Among Software Companies

Health systems are balancing more technology priorities than ever, but the process for accessing specialized talent can still be slow, expensive, and fragmented. Our growth reflects the demand for a model that gives organizations greater speed, transparency, and control. Post this

The Inc. 5000 is the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Ranking No. 293 on the Inc. 5000 and No. 26 among software companies is an incredible milestone for Revuud," said Dan Schubert, CEO and Co-Founder of Revuud. "It validates something we have believed from the beginning: healthcare organizations need a better way to build and manage flexible IT teams. Health systems are balancing more technology priorities than ever, but the process for accessing specialized talent can still be slow, expensive, and fragmented. Our growth reflects the demand for a model that gives organizations greater speed, transparency, and control. This recognition belongs to our employees, customers, consultants, and partners who have helped us build a better way forward."

Growth Driven by a Changing Healthcare IT Workforce

Revuud gives healthcare organizations direct access to experienced healthcare IT consultants through a centralized workforce platform. Health systems can find new talent, re-engage trusted consultants, build reusable talent networks, and manage external engagements with greater visibility and control.

Scout, Revuud's proprietary AI assistant, supports the process by evaluating consultant skills, experience, certifications, work history, rates, and availability to help identify strong potential matches for healthcare IT opportunities.

Revuud has also expanded its role as a source of healthcare IT workforce intelligence. In 2026, the company published its inaugural Healthcare IT Workforce Intelligence Report, providing healthcare leaders with proprietary insight into workforce demand, talent availability, consultant pay rates, speed to selected talent, and emerging engagement models.

The Healthcare IT Workforce Intelligence Report is available here.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Revuud

Revuud is an AI-powered healthcare IT workforce platform that helps healthcare organizations find, engage, and manage specialized consultants with greater speed, transparency, and control.

Through Revuud, health systems can access experienced healthcare IT professionals, build reusable talent networks, re-engage trusted consultants, and manage external workforce relationships within one centralized platform. Scout, Revuud's proprietary AI assistant, supports talent discovery, suitability scoring, job creation, and workforce planning. By replacing fragmented, transactional staffing processes with a more direct and flexible workforce model, Revuud helps healthcare organizations reduce staffing friction, strengthen continuity, and mobilize specialized expertise as priorities evolve. Learn more at www.revuud.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Haley Martin, Revuud, 1 863-409-1490, [email protected], www.revuud.com

SOURCE Revuud