Revuud Reports Strong First Half 24' Results and Continues to Disrupt Healthcare IT Talent Management

"Our clients are saving 30% or more on annualized contractor spend. This new direct to talent approach is setting a new standard for healthcare IT staffing, and we are excited to lead this revolution," Dan Schubert, CEO and Co-Founder of Revuud. Post this

Healthcare systems are discovering a new and easy, more efficient way to find, hire, onboard, and manage their IT contractors. By leveraging Revuud's talent management platform, healthcare organizations are bypassing the expensive and slow processes associated with traditional staffing firms and agencies. The same highly skilled talent is available directly through Revuud, offering a more streamlined and cost-effective solution.

Market Expansion and Performance Highlights

Continuous Growth of IT Talent Pool: Revuud's marketplace now features over 3,100 highly qualified and pre-vetted IT professionals, providing healthcare systems with direct access to top-tier talent.

Surge in Engagement Revenue: Revuud has already achieved a remarkable 100% year to date increase in engagement revenue over all of 2023, reflecting the growing demand for its innovative talent management solutions.

Addition of New Healthcare Systems: The company achieved 40% YoY new client growth in the first half of 2024 by adding 8 new health systems to its platform. This expansion adds to an already robust client base, including several of the largest healthcare providers in the country.

Revuud's platform offers several key benefits that are transforming the industry:

Direct Access to Talent: Healthcare systems can directly connect with pre-vetted IT contractors, eliminating the middleman and reducing costs.

The Ability to Build Your Bench: Organizations can invite contractors they have previously worked with and trust into the platform for easy and less expensive access in the future.

Flexibility and Scalability: Revuud enables healthcare systems to scale up or down as needed using fractional resources, without sacrificing quality. This flexibility is especially valuable in managing fluctuating project demands.

"As we continue to see terrific growth and success with our clients, the potential for Revuud to transform the healthcare IT talent management landscape is immense. Our innovative platform is not only providing a more efficient and effective way for healthcare systems to find, engage, hire, and manage IT contractors, but it is also delivering significant cost savings," Dan Schubert, CEO and Co-Founder of Revuud. "By eliminating the need for traditional staffing agencies, our clients are saving 30% or more on annualized contractor spend. This new direct to talent approach is setting a new standard for healthcare IT staffing, and we are excited to lead this revolution."

Success Story: Bermuda Hospitals Board

Revuud's impact is exemplified by the success of Bermuda Hospitals Board (BHB). BHB faced challenges with digital transformation, such as digitizing their systems and accessing resources on an island. With Revuud, they found a streamlined solution to access a wide variety of resources, allowing them to engage with specialized IT talent more efficiently.

Keltie Jamieson, CIO at Bermuda Hospitals Board, shared, "Everyone we've engaged with through the Revuud platform has been highly skilled and at a much better price. The pricing via staffing agencies and recruiters is just too high."

Revuud enabled BHB's small digital health team to manage their projects more effectively, even allowing team members to take vacations without the need for constant on-call duties. This success story highlights Revuud's ability to significantly improve operational efficiency and reduce costs for healthcare organizations.

About Revuud

Revuud is a leading healthcare IT talent marketplace that helps healthcare organizations find and manage top engineering talent. Our mission is to revolutionize the way healthcare organizations find and hire IT talent by providing a far more cost effective, faster 'time to work' and more efficient solution. With our platform, healthcare organizations can easily search, connect with and engage IT candidates, review their portfolios, and evaluate their credentials and references, all in one place. For more information, visit www.revuud.com.

Media Contact

Dan Schubert, Revuud, 1 704-634-7517, [email protected], www.revuud.com

SOURCE Revuud