As the internet continues shifting from traditional search listings to AI-generated answers, local businesses are left guessing what drives visibility. The problem? Not one single expert seems to agree where SEO ends and GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) begins.

So Revved Digital stopped waiting for consensus and did the work instead - researching, compiling, and organizing insights from the most credible sources available, including Google's own documentation, OpenAI, industry analysts, and direct platform observations.

The result is a clear, structured guide that breaks down 65 distinct ranking signals into 11 practical categories - from technical structure and brand identity to public trust and user behavior. Each factor includes a visibility impact score and plain-English explanation to help business owners understand not just what matters, but why it matters.

"We built this for business owners who keep hearing about 'AI SEO' but aren't getting straight answers," said Andrew Palacios, CEO and founder of Revved Digital.

"There's no silver bullet or checkbox that gets you into 100% of all AI answers for a specific topic or market, but there are clear patterns - and this guide outlines the ones that consistently show up across platforms."

The guide is designed for clarity, not confusion. Whether someone runs a med spa, HVAC company, legal practice, or SaaS startup, they'll find actionable insights on how to become more visible in a search landscape that's rewriting its own rules.

Revved Digital is a California-based AI SEO agency that helps local service businesses strengthen their visibility in AI-powered search ecosystems. The agency specializes in generative engine optimization, structured data implementation, AI search readiness, and technical SEO strategy.

