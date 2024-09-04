Revvo Announces Partnership With Collective Waste Solutions, Bringing AI-powered Tire Intelligence to Canada's Waste Management Leader

"Revvo's proactive alerts help us save money and insurance costs by flagging tire issues before they become catastrophic." Post this

"Revvo's proactive alerts help us save money and insurance costs by flagging tire issues before they become catastrophic. That gives us peace of mind," said Kent Britton, SVP of Collective Waste Solutions. "With Revvo we've improved mileage and tire life, and it's easy to deploy and manage across our fleet. We're impressed with Revvo's automated AI solution that fits well with our operations."

Revvo's AI-powered tire management platform automates data collection, analysis, and insights based on more data points—from over 975 billion tire rotations—than any other provider. TireIQ processes raw data from each tire, detects irregularities, and offers real-time issue alerts. Pairing TireIQ with a robust dashboard that automates recommendations, Revvo saves fleets money by maximizing uptime, tire performance & safety.

"We built Revvo to benefit all levels of a fleet's business," said Sunjay Dodani, CEO and Co-Founder of Revvo. "Our award-winning TireIQ platform is the market leader because it brings strong ROI to our customers, who depend on modern automation that's still intuitive to use. We're excited to partner with Collective Waste Solutions on optimizing their operations."

AI differentiators in Revvo's sensor platform benefit all levels of a fleet's business:

For monitoring tire health, Revvo performs automated detection with every tire rotation and syncs data real-time with the management dashboard. By contrast, other TPMS vendors only collect data periodically and often without proactive notifications to fleet managers and drivers.

For operations, Revvo's AI generates recommendations—automating over 8 billion tire decisions to date—on which tires need attention based on load, route, tire brand, vehicle type, and season.

For intelligence, TireIQ also leads the industry for insights on vehicle speed, tire position, and vehicle global positioning.

For cost reduction, TireIQ's smart auto-mapping provides reliable location data on newly-placed tires, saving significant time managing vehicles, and also predicting tires' impact on fuel efficiency, tire wear CPM, safety, and tire spend.

Revvo is improving how vehicles move on our roads through a sensor-agnostic AI platform that gives real-time remote tire management insights based on 500 million miles of data. Connecting every tire on thousands of vehicles in trucking fleets, delivery vans, and cars, Revvo's predictive solution improves safety, efficiency, and uptime for drivers and operators. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA Revvo has monitored over 975 billion tire rotations for an unmatched depth of safety and performance analysis. More information is available at www.revvo.ai.

