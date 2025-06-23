Revvo Expands Samsara Integration With Auto-DVIRs, Text-To-Audio Driver Alerts, and Custom Data Sync

Transportation leaders automate manual hassles to save drivers time

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revvo, the leader in AI-powered tire intelligence and analytics, has expanded its partnership with Samsara (NYSE: IOT), pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform. Since teaming up in March, the partnership has drawn strong interest from fleets of all types, spanning light duty, trucks and trailers, eager to bring Revvo's real-time tire monitoring directly into their Samsara dashboards.

In just the first half of 2025, Revvo has tripled the number of customers using its Samsara integration. Now, the integration is getting even more powerful with new Revvo features built to simplify fleet operations:

Auto-DVIRs (Driver Vehicle Inspection Reports): Tire issues like low pressure, tread wear, temperature spikes, or leaks now automatically generate DVIRs in the Samsara portal, helping drivers and fleet managers stay compliant and respond faster.

Enhanced Revvo Notifications: Fleets can customize and configure which events trigger DVIRs and Driver Messages. Everything shows up in the asset's maintenance tab or Samsara Driver app.

Send Driver Messages: Responding to a top-requested feature, Revvo is enabling text-to-audio alerts through the Samsara Driver app while driving. Now, drivers can get heads-up tire warnings without taking their eyes off the road.

Data Export: Tire health data and insights now sync directly into Samsara, giving operations teams full visibility within their existing workflows.

"Our mutual customers helped shape this roadmap," said Sunjay Dodani, CEO at Revvo. "As we continue to see tremendous adoption of Revvo's solution from Samsara fleet customers, continuing to make tire management for them seamless and automated is our top priority."

With tire issues accounting for over 50% of commercial vehicle roadside incidents, smart integration matters. More fleet customers and resellers are turning to the Revvo-Samsara integration for a smarter way to manage tire health at scale.

Explore the integration at Revvo on Samsara Marketplace.

About Revvo

Revvo is improving how vehicles move on our roads through a tire sensor-agnostic AI platform that gives real-time remote tire management insights based on 1 billion miles of data. Connecting every tire on thousands of vehicles in trucking fleets, delivery vans, and cars, Revvo's predictive solution improves safety, efficiency, and uptime for drivers and operators. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Revvo has monitored over 975 billion tire rotations for an unmatched depth of safety and performance analysis. More information is available at www.revvo.ai.

Media Contact

Maureen Bradford, Revvo, 1 (833) 689-3133, [email protected], https://www.revvo.ai/

SOURCE Revvo