Revvo Simplifies Fleet Access With Expanded Services In The Geotab Marketplace Order Now Program

Revvo API Delivers Real-Time Tire Data for Smarter, Safer Fleet Operations

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revvo has added a second software service, Revvo API, to Geotab's newly expanded Order Now program. The Order Now service gives fleets a more streamlined way to discover, access, and purchase select software offerings like Revvo directly from the Geotab Marketplace.

By participating in the expanded Order Now program, Revvo simplifies the path for fleets to adopt its API service - a tire management solution that provides TireIQ event, alert, and insight generation passed back as an API endpoint. This allows Revvo to send data back to the customer through Revvo's own API or our numerous supported API integrations. This streamlined process helps ensure a unified experience for customers, allowing them to expand the capabilities of their Geotab solution with minimal effort.

"Broadening our reach with Revvo API on Geotab's Order Now program is an exciting step for Revvo and our customers," said Sunjay Dodani, CEO and Founder at Revvo. "Our API integration gives fleets seamless access to real-time tire intelligence like pressure, temperature, and tread wear within their existing systems, enabling predictive maintenance that reduces downtime, enhances safety, and lowers operating costs."

The Revvo and Geotab partnership is gaining traction as fleets and resellers seek smarter, integrated solutions. The offering delivers fast ROI and actionable tire insights, without disrupting operations, making it easier for fleets to scale advanced tire monitoring across their network.

"Expanding Order Now to include software solutions like Revvo API reflects Geotab's commitment to providing businesses with choice, flexibility, and confidence," said Robin Kinsey, Associate Vice President, Marketplace at Geotab. "This evolution simplifies the purchasing process and empowers fleets to enhance their operations with the right solutions."

The Order Now program is designed to streamline procurement and strengthen collaboration between Geotab, its Reseller Partners, and Marketplace solution providers. By adding software solutions into the program, Geotab provides customers greater access to innovative tools that complement their fleet operations.

About Revvo Technologies

Revvo is improving how vehicles move on our roads through a tire sensor-agnostic AI platform that gives real-time remote tire management insights based on 1 billion miles of data. Connecting every tire on thousands of vehicles in trucking fleets, delivery vans, and cars, Revvo's predictive solution improves safety, efficiency, and uptime for drivers and operators. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Revvo has monitored over 975 billion tire rotations for an unmatched depth of safety and performance analysis. More information is available at www.revvo.ai.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, empowering fleet efficiency and management. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 80 billion data points daily from more than 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

