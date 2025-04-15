Revvo Teams Up with GTT Commercial Tires to Help Virginia Fleets Boost Uptime and Cut Costs

"By offering Revvo's AI insights, we'll help fleets catch tire problems early—before they become catastrophic." Post this

Behind the scenes, Revvo's TireIQ automatically pulls in data from more than 30 different sources, processes it using AI trained on over 1 billion miles of driving data, and delivers actionable insights to managers and drivers alike. The result is faster decisions, fewer breakdowns, and lower operating costs.

By combining Revvo's smart tire sensors, AI analytics, and real-time alerts with GTT's trusted local service, this partnership will help Virginia fleets run safer and more efficiently.

"We care deeply about road safety and helping fleets be more productive," said Revvo CEO Sunjay Dodani. "Working with GTT makes it easier for more fleet operators to take advantage of our technology—and ultimately, run safer, more cost-effective operations."

Tires are one of the biggest variable costs for fleets. Poor tire management leads to unexpected downtime, expensive repairs, and fuel inefficiency. Revvo's platform helps tackle those issues head-on, reducing safety incidents by over 80% and saving money on fuel, labor, and tire expenses.

"Our mission is to keep roads safer and drivers moving with tire solutions designed for every truck, every journey, and every business. We've built strong trust with trucking fleets across Virginia, as shown by our more than 2,500 5-star reviews on Google," says GTT Commercial Tire CEO Kamard Johnson. "By offering Revvo's AI insights, we'll help fleets catch tire problems early—before they become catastrophic. We're excited to broaden our services so that more fleets can benefit from Revvo's AI-powered platform."

GTT Commercial customers can get started with Revvo right away and begin seeing returns in just a few days. To learn more, visit: https://www.gttcommercial.tires/services

About Revvo

Revvo is improving how vehicles move on our roads through a tire sensor-agnostic AI platform that gives real-time remote tire management insights based on 1 billion miles of data. Connecting every tire on thousands of vehicles in trucking fleets, delivery vans, and cars, Revvo's predictive solution improves safety, efficiency, and uptime for drivers and operators. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Revvo has monitored over 975 billion tire rotations for an unmatched depth of safety and performance analysis. More information is available at www.revvo.ai.

