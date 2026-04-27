Revvo.ai Brings Substantial Fuel and Safety Gains From AI-Powered Insights

Findings highlight the four essentials for fleet intelligence: unmatched AI, precise timing, scalable deployment, and measurable financial and safety impact.

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revvo.ai, the leader in AI-powered tire intelligence, today announced new findings demonstrating how fleets can significantly reduce fuel costs and improve safety outcomes by addressing one of the most overlooked operational issues: tire underinflation.

Based on an analysis of 98 million miles of fleet data, Revvo found that underinflated tires are quietly driving both fuel inefficiency and elevated CSA scores, costing fleets hundreds of thousands of dollars annually while increasing regulatory risk.

Turning Tire Data Into Measurable ROI

Revvo's analysis shows that even modest improvements in tire pressure management can deliver substantial financial impact:

~163,000 gallons of fuel saved

~$922,000 in fuel cost reduction

~1%+ improvement in fuel efficiency at scale

Measurable reductions in CSA percentile scores

These results highlight a key differentiator in modern fleet technology: turning insights into measurable ROI.

"Fleets are inundated with data, but what they really need is impact," said Revvo CEO and Co-Founder Sunjay Dodani, PhD. "Our platform is designed to translate tire intelligence into real financial and operational outcomes. This is about dollars saved, risks reduced, and decisions made at the right time."

The Hidden Cost of Underinflation

Industry research from NACFE and TMC underscores the scale of the problem: Only 46% of tractor tires and 38% of trailer tires are properly inflated. One in five vehicles operate with at least one tire underinflated by 20+ PSI. And, 3%+ of vehicles experience severe underinflation (50+ PSI).

Even a 10 PSI drop in tire pressure can reduce fuel efficiency by up to 1%, creating a compounding cost across large fleets. Revvo's dataset shows that ~20% of vehicles lose ≥1% fuel efficiency. Another 3.5% lose ~4% efficiency. This results in an estimated ~1.2% average fuel loss across fleets, a gap that Revvo helps recover.

From Reactive Maintenance to Real-Time Intelligence

Historically, fleets have relied on periodic inspections and manual checks to manage tire health. This reactive approach often allows issues to persist undetected for days or weeks. Revvo changes that paradigm with continuous, AI-driven monitoring that detects, in real-time, underinflation and anomalies.

Revvo provides predictive alerts that enable immediate correction, and fleet-specific recommendations based on operating conditions. Fleets in the Revvo study achieved proper inflation rates at a level that was more than 30% better than the industry norm. "Revvo gives us real-time visibility into tire conditions we simply didn't have before," noted Trussville Fire and Rescue's Battalion Chief. This ability to decide at the exact right moment ensures that fleets avoid both premature maintenance and costly failures.

Improving CSA Scores by Addressing the Root Cause

Beyond fuel savings, Revvo's analysis highlights a critical connection between tire health and safety compliance. Pre-deployment data shows fleets frequently operating in the 80th–95th CSA percentile range, where higher percentiles indicate worse performance, and scores above 80 increase the likelihood of being flagged by the Department of Transportation (DOT).

Underinflated tires → on-road accidents → Out of Service event → lower safety score.

Tire-related violations remain one of the leading causes of Out-of-Service (OOS) events, resulting in lost revenue, delivery delays, and increased insurance exposure. By reducing underinflation and improving tire condition, Revvo enables fleets to lower CSA risk while improving operational reliability.

"After deploying Revvo, having real-time data accessible to our drivers and the positive impact to our safety metrics has been amazing," notes Campbell Bus Lines. "Catching issues before loading a bus full of passengers, and giving our drivers an easy tool to check their tires made deploying Revvo an easy decision."

AI That Powers Every Tire Decision

At the core of Revvo's platform is a differentiated approach to AI-powered fleet intelligence. Unlike traditional solutions that rely on dashboards or static reporting, Revvo combines:

A proprietary technology stack

Deep compute investment

Years of real-world fleet data

Adaptive AI models that continuously improve

This enables fleets to move beyond visibility and into decision automation at scale. "The impact was immediate. We started seeing improvements in uptime and cost within weeks," noted Midwest Sanitation.

Deployable Across Any Fleet, Delivering Immediate Impact

Revvo's platform is designed for rapid adoption across diverse fleet environments. For example, Revvo isn't dependent on standard TPMS systems. Revvo enables broad integrations with leading telematics platforms, and scalable deployment across mixed vehicle types. This ensures that fleets can deploy efficiently across every vehicle and begin realizing value quickly.

Fuel efficiency and CSA performance are often treated as separate challenges. Revvo's analysis makes clear they share a common root cause: lack of real-time tire intelligence. By addressing that gap, Revvo delivers immediate fuel savings, improved safety compliance, reduced operational risk, and scalable, repeatable ROI. "It's no longer only about monitoring tires," said Revvo's Dodani. "It's about making better decisions, faster, across the entire fleet."

About Revvo.ai

Revvo.ai is the leader in AI-powered tire insights, helping fleets connect, monitor, and manage every tire in real time. Powered by its TireIQ™ AI platform, Revvo delivers predictive insights, automated alerts, and measurable ROI across fuel efficiency, safety, and operations. By transforming tire data into actionable intelligence, Revvo enables fleets to reduce costs, improve uptime, and operate more safely at scale.

Media Contact

Maureen Bradford, Revvo Technologies, 1 888-844-1620, [email protected], https://www.revvo.ai

SOURCE Revvo Technologies