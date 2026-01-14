Rewards Network® Announces Stephen Fusco as New CEO, Succeeding Edmond Eger

"With over 21,000 local, independent restaurant customers and 25 million enrolled cardmembers, Rewards Network is firmly established as the leading provider of loyalty marketing solutions in this space." — Stephen Fusco, Chief Executive Officer, Rewards Network Post this

Mr. Fusco joined Rewards Network in 2018 as president under Mr. Eger. Mr. Fusco revamped the distribution team and was responsible for driving the growth in the network of restaurants. He also led the expansion of loyalty partners across many leading consumer brands. Prior to Rewards Network, Mr. Fusco held numerous executive roles at PayPal, including global sales and strategic partnerships. Previously, he served in various roles of increasing responsibility at Citigroup after beginning his career as an officer in the United States Marine Corps.

Former chairman of the board and lead independent director Steve Freiberg stated, "Ed Eger has been phenomenal as CEO, setting a clear strategic direction, building a winning team, and creating a world-class data and technology platform. Even during the challenging period of COVID-19, Ed's confidence and clarity kept the team intact and the business driving forward, establishing Rewards Network as the undisputed leader in our sector. The board thanks Ed for his exceptional commitment to Rewards Network over the last eight years and for preparing Steve Fusco for a seamless transition. We look forward to Ed's continued involvement as executive chairman of the board of directors."

"This is an ideal time for a CEO transition," said Mr. Eger. "Our company is in an excellent position strategically, competitively, operationally, and financially. I want to thank the management team and our entire workforce, which is second to none, for their hard work and dedication to our mission of driving full-price-paying diners into local, independent restaurants. I look forward to working closely with Steve on the company's strategic vision, interacting with our customers and partners to ensure the continued growth and success of Rewards Network. I have confidence that under Steve's leadership, the team will capitalize on our many market opportunities and extend our leadership position."

"I want to thank Ed for his leadership and partnership," said Mr. Fusco. "With over 21,000 local, independent restaurant customers and 25 million enrolled cardmembers, Rewards Network is firmly established as the leading provider of loyalty marketing solutions in this space. I look forward to working with the board and the management team to build on this momentum, powering card-linked offer programs for some of the world's largest loyalty brands."

As Rewards Network continues to grow, the company is investing in several key areas including technology, operations, and sales. For a full list of career opportunities, visit https://www.rewardsnetwork.com/careers/.

About Rewards Network

Rewards Network is a leading provider of marketing and financing solutions that help restaurants attract and retain customers through powerful rewards programs. The company powers some of the largest dining rewards programs in the United States, connecting restaurants with millions of engaged diners through partnerships with many of the largest consumer brands in travel, consumer apps, and financial services. Rewards Network's unique platform combines data-driven marketing, enterprise-quality analytics, customer insights, and flexible funding solutions to help restaurants grow their business. For more information, visit RewardsNetwork.com.

Media Contact

Alyssa Chapman, Rewards Network, 1 800 617 6067, [email protected], rewardsnetwork.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Rewards Network