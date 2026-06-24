Rewst Answers the Automation Divide With AI-Native Capabilities as MSP Task Volume Surges 2.4x

"Rewst's RoboRewsty provides a bridge from a goal to a functional automation much faster than before," said Chernin. "But we are taking that to a deeper, even more integrated level: describe the problem, and the AI Agent builds the workflow for you on a canvas you can see, edit, and approve." Post this

At FLOW 2026, Rewst addressed this with the announcement of AI-native automation capabilities, giving MSPs a way to build and deploy automation without needing deep technical expertise.

"Rewst's RoboRewsty has been a game-changer for our users, providing a bridge from a goal to a functional automation much faster than before," said Chernin, pointing to Rewst's recent AI-centered roadmap. "But we are taking that to a deeper, even more integrated level: describe the problem, and the AI Agent builds the workflow for you on a canvas you can see, edit, and approve. All AI-driven — and finally accessible to the people who own and understand the problem."

Whether it's for onboarding, offboarding, ticket triage, routing, reporting, alert management, or documentation, Rewst builds the automations, forms, and portals that MSPs have been stitching together for years — with the AI at the core.

Expanding the platform's support of Automation as a Service, Rewst will employ AI-native capabilities to support MSPs creating client-facing portals and dashboards: a feature that's available today, but proved out-of-reach for the majority due to technical complexity.

"Using the new agent to build workflows is incredible. It's going to bridge the gap between small MSPs and large MSPs who can afford a full-time automation person. Small MSPs are going to achieve a level of automation they've never been able to realize until now." — Derrick Bennett, Senior Automation Engineer, Complete Network

Rewst is upgrading its core execution engine to Temporal to power every workflow. Temporal is the Durable Execution platform that OpenAI, Netflix, and Snap trust to keep their most critical workflows running at scale.

The MSPs incorporating AI and automation together are compounding their advantage — and those who aren't risk falling further behind. Early Access to the new capabilities for existing Rewst customers opens June 29. General availability timing will be announced after Early Access.

About Rewst

Rewst is the automation platform more than 1,500 MSPs worldwide use to build and scale their business. Built on the belief that automation should be accessible and customizable to every MSP, not just those with dedicated technical expertise. Rewst helps MSPs automate more, scale faster, and turn automation into a compounding competitive advantage across their business. The Rewst Community is the most active in MSP automation, where customers share workflows, build together, and drive an automation-first mindset across the industry.

Media Contact

Angela DeClouet, Rewst, 1 337-362-3927, [email protected], https://rewst.io/

SOURCE Rewst