Rewst Empowers MSPs to Monetize Automation with First in a Series of Client-Facing Integrations

Rewst offers the broadest library of pre-built integrations of any RPA platform for MSPs. To date, the company has focused on integrating with over 60 of the most widely used MSP tools, including RMM, PSA, documentation, licensing, and cybersecurity platforms. Now, Rewst is expanding its integration efforts to include client-facing apps, starting with common Accounting and HR apps. Rewst maintains all integrations over time, allowing MSPs to focus on building value-added automations, without the hassle of keeping up with ever-changing APIs.

Accounting & Finance Automation

QuickBooks Online (QBO) and Xero are two of the most popular accounting packages, used by millions of small businesses worldwide. With these new integrations, MSPs can automate a range of accounting and finance workflows for their clients, such as invoicing and billing, expense management, payment reminders and collections, data synchronization with CRMs and other systems, financial reporting, supplier PO management and payments, approval workflows, inventory management, cash flow forecasting, document management, and more.

HR and Payroll Automation

ADP is a payroll giant with over 1.1 million customers, while BambooHR is a fast-growing SaaS provider. With these integrations, MSPs can seamlessly automate client-facing HR and payroll workflows, including new hires and terminations, time and attendance tracking, PTO requests and approvals, benefits enrollment, employee data synchronization, performance reviews, org chart updates, recruitment and applicant tracking, compliance reporting, employee recognition, policy acknowledgement, and more.

"On an airplane, the flight attendant instructs you to put on your own oxygen mask first before helping others," said Aharon Chernin, founder and CEO of Rewst. "Automation is no different. I've long advocated for MSPs to first automate their own processes, then apply the expertise gained to automating processes for their clients. With these new integrations, we're taking a big step toward making it seamless for MSPs using Rewst to deliver automation services. Once your clients have your automations running, think of how sticky that makes your business."

Rewst will release numerous client-facing integrations in the coming months. The QuickBooks Online, Xero, and BambooHR integrations are available now, while ADP will ship later this month.

To see these integrations in action and learn more about growing your MSP with Automation-as-a-Service, visit Rewst's booth #243 at IT Nation Connect.

Catch Rewst's IT Nation Connect Session with Microtime

Chernin will be joined by Douglas Smith, CEO of Microtime, who will discuss using automation to sustain the MSP's growth without increasing headcount. Smith will share key automations Microtime has built, including a ticket syncing workflow that was crucial in securing a large co-managed client. The session will take place today at 6:30pm on the Solutions Pavilion stage.

Read the case study to learn more about the business value Microtime is unlocking with Rewst.

About Rewst

Founded in 2020 and based in Tampa, FL, Rewst specializes in providing a purpose-built automation (RPA) platform for Managed Service Providers. With a leadership team that has a proven track record of understanding and anticipating the needs of their customers, Rewst is well-positioned to drive the next evolution of RPA and empower MSPs to improve operational efficiency, service delivery, and customer satisfaction. Visit Rewst at https://rewst.io/ and follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

