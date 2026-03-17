Rewst Launches RoboRewsty AI Workflow Builder, Making Automation Easier for MSP Teams to Build and Manage

"With the RoboRewsty AI Workflow Builder, MSP teams can move from concept to a working automation much faster," said Frank Price, CPO at Rewst. "By describing what they want to accomplish in natural language, teams can have RoboRewsty generate the workflow directly on the canvas. Post this

Building on Rewst's foundation for MSP automation, the RoboRewsty AI Workflow Builder accelerates how automation is built and deployed. Instead of manually configuring integrations, actions, and logic, RoboRewsty now constructs the automation directly within the Workflow Builder, eliminating many of the manual steps traditionally required to get automation running.

RoboRewsty generates a complete, ready-to-run automation, including workflows and triggers — adding tasks and transitions, and code automatically. Teams can move from describing an outcome to running automation in minutes, helping MSPs handle more work and scale service delivery without proportional headcount growth. Workflow creation becomes accessible to every role on an MSP team, making automation faster and easier to deploy across the organization.

"With the RoboRewsty AI Workflow Builder, MSP teams can move from concept to a working automation much faster," said Frank Price, CPO at Rewst. "By describing what they want to accomplish in natural language, teams can have RoboRewsty generate the workflow directly on the canvas. That helps MSPs realize value faster by scaling service delivery, reducing manual effort, and improving outcomes for the clients they support."

Business Impact for MSPs

Faster Automation Deployment

Reduces manual build time and reliance on specialized workflow builders, allowing teams to deploy automation faster across internal and customer-facing processes.

Margin Expansion

Allows technical talent to shift from simple builds and troubleshooting to higher-value, billable initiatives and automation-backed service offerings.

Modernization Without Platform Sprawl

Delivers AI-powered workflow creation within an MSP-native automation platform that integrates with common RMMs, PSAs, and other MSP tools, eliminating the need to adopt generic workflow tools.

Scalable Automation Programs

Expands automation ownership across the organization, enabling programs to grow without adding dedicated engineering roles.

Stronger Operational Discipline

Approval controls and automatic documentation provide visibility into workflow changes and support consistent governance.

Built for the Entire MSP Team

The RoboRewsty AI Workflow Builder makes automation workflows easier to build while preserving the depth and flexibility MSPs expect from Rewst.

New users can begin automating immediately after onboarding without studying integration actions or mapping complex logic. Experienced users can move faster by using RoboRewsty as a build partner — experimenting with ideas, refining existing workflows, and moving forward without starting from a blank canvas while offloading time-consuming tasks like generating Jinja or documenting processes.

Automations launch faster, easier to refine, and more accessible across service delivery, operations, and leadership teams.

"It's been extremely helpful in the learning process while building the workflows for me," said Chad Lommatsch of ETS Works, who participated in the beta program.

What the RoboRewsty AI Workflow Builder Enables

The AI Workflow Builder combines conversational input with RoboRewsty's context-aware, native automation intelligence, grounded in the Rewst platform, its integrations, and each MSP's multi-tenant environment.

Conversational workflow creation. RoboRewsty translates natural language prompts into structured automation workflows on the canvas.

Integration-aware planning. The RoboRewsty AI Workflow Builder evaluates installed integrations, identifies available actions, and can guide users on installing additional integrations when needed to construct the appropriate workflow structure.

Automated configuration. Tasks are placed, linked, and configured, including required Jinja.

Built-in visibility. Approval requests and automatic documentation ensure workflows remain transparent and reviewable.

By reducing build time and manual configuration, the RoboRewsty AI Workflow Builder expands access to automation across the MSP organization while maintaining control and consistency.

About Rewst

Rewst is a multi-tenant automation platform built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to standardize and automate repetitive processes. It transforms manual work into secure, standardized workflows orchestrated across the MSP stack, tools, and teams. With more than 90 integrations, 120 prebuilt automations called Crates, RoboRewsty's AI-powered automation capabilities, and an active automation Community, Rewst helps more than 1,500 MSPs scale their businesses, improve service consistency, and gain a competitive advantage through automation.

Media Contact

Angela DeClouet, Rewst, 1 9855138364, [email protected]

SOURCE Rewst