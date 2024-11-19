Rewst Unveils Details and Registration for FLOW 2025, the Vendor-Agnostic Automation Conference for MSPs

"FLOW 2025 will help push the industry forward by expanding automation from a source of operational efficiency to a source of differentiation and monetization." -Aharon Chernin, founder and CEO, Rewst Post this

Bigger venue to accommodate more attendees and sessions

To accommodate high demand from MSPs and vendors, FLOW 2025 is moving to the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street, located in Tampa's vibrant downtown district. With significantly more space, FLOW 2025 will offer expanded pre-day options, along with a bigger vendor expo and general session ballroom. FLOW 2025 will also introduce breakout tracks, giving attendees more sessions to choose from. The agenda will feature a variety of MSPs sharing their automation strategies, use cases, and best practices.

"The inaugural FLOW was about bringing the community together in person and establishing a shared understanding of MSP automation," said Aharon Chernin, founder and CEO of Rewst. "Across the various MSP talks, we saw the early formations of automation strategies and centers of excellence. FLOW 2025 will help push the industry forward by expanding automation from a source of operational efficiency to a source of differentiation and monetization."

Channel journalist Joe Panettieri returns as MC

FLOW 2025 will welcome back Joe Panettieri as Master of Ceremonies. Panettieri is founder and president of Mentore Ventures, an incubator that launched Channel Angels and Sustainable Tech Partner. A noted journalist, he previously covered the IT channel and MSP ecosystems for two decades – co-launching such publications as ChannelE2E, MSPmentor, MSSP Alert, The VAR Guy, and Talkin' Cloud.

Register now and save with early bird and team discounts

Registration for FLOW 2025 is now open: https://cvent.me/9x5VxL. Take advantage of early bird pricing of $349 through March 31, 2025. MSPs registering multiple employees will automatically save an additional $50 per ticket.

Submit your talk and help define the agenda

FLOW also opened its call for papers. MSPs are encouraged to help lift up their peers by submitting session proposals across the following themes:

Why: Value, differentiation & monetization

What: Workflow & app builds

How: Best practices & how-to's

Who: Automation Centers of Excellence & culture

Where: Open APIs, open ecosystems

FLOW 2024 feedback

"Some conferences you go to because you have to. FLOW is a conference I want to go to because I know I'm going to be surrounded by people that will inspire me to learn more and do more and be more automated." – Jim-Barry Behar, President, Relentless Solutions

"The community is just amazing – some of the top MSPs in the country all attending and all giving each other ideas." – Eric Monroe, Principal, Zephyr Networks

"FLOW is a great example of a vendor-neutral experience where we can talk about any topic, any tool, with any partner, and it opens a whole new range of customers." – Karl Bickmore, CEO, Snap Tech IT and Raven Automation

