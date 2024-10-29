Rewst Unveils First Three Prebuilt Apps for App Builder

"App Builder is going to move client-MSP interactions into the 21st century, in line with the simplicity of using your favorite apps. I feel strongly that this will be the next source of competitive advantage in the MSP market." -Aharon Chernin, CEO, Rewst Post this

"At Courser, our goal is to be the most sought-after IT partner. In the age of same-day delivery and 'Buy it now', process automation will be critical to meet the expectations of tomorrow's customers," said Tre Eiler, Automation Services Manager at Courser. "App Builder is the next step for service providers on their automation journey. From a product storefront to self-service user management, patching compliance, XDR triage, new hire onboarding and agreement reconciliation, the possibilities to create bespoke platforms for your team and customers are unparalleled, delivering customer experiences that can only be rivaled by large corporations."

Unlock immediate value with prebuilt apps

Rewst is developing a series of prebuilt apps for the most common use cases that package the necessary pages, components, navigation, workflows, and forms to run out of the box. Like Rewst's prebuilt automations, called Crates, prebuilt apps deliver immediate business value. As MSPs get up to speed on App Builder, they can extend them with additional functionality or use them as inspiration for their own custom apps.

The first three apps include:

Forms Portal – Inspired by the first App Builder use case, the Forms Portal allows employees and clients to easily access the necessary Rewst forms based on granular permissions. This template provides a great starting block for users to learn App Builder and quickly add value to their business.

Operational Analytics Portal – This portal aggregates data from various tools and outputs actionable insights for MSPs to further streamline operations. Reports include Tickets by Type to identify high-volume ticket categories ripe for automation; Device Inventory to monitor device stock; SaaS License Inventory to monitor license usage and optimize client subscriptions; and Device EOL to proactively flag machines for replacement.

All-In-One Client Portal – The portal transforms service delivery by empowering clients to instantly self-serve common IT requests —not just submit tickets. Powered by Rewst automations, requests include including onboard/offboard employee, group change, password reset, reset locked account, and more to come. The portal enables MSPs to deliver a fully customizable and white-labeled solution tailored to clients' specific needs.

"When you need a car, you order one from the Uber app. When you need paper towels, you order them in the Amazon app. Yet, when you need support from your MSP, you pick up the phone or send an email," said Aharon Chernin, Founder and CEO of Rewst. "App Builder is going to move client-MSP interactions into the 21st century, in line with the simplicity of using your favorite apps. I feel strongly that this will be the next source of competitive advantage in the MSP market."

Availability of App Builder and Prebuilt Apps

App Builder has moved from closed beta to open beta and is now available to all current Rewst customers. The three prebuilt apps will be available for import into their Rewst tenants starting in November. Customers interested in installing these apps should reach out to their Customer Success Manager or message their private Discord channel.

To learn more, visit Rewst's booth #217 at Kaseya DattoCon.

Catch Rewst's DattoCon Session with Marcus Networking

Chernin will be joined by Eric Marcus, CEO of Marcus Networking, who will share how automating billing reconciliation has saved 40 hours of admin work monthly, recouped $100K in missed license revenue, and strengthened client trust. The DattoCon session takes place October 29th at 6:15pm in Fleur de Lis.

Read the case study to learn more about the business value Marcus Networking is unlocking with Rewst.

About Rewst

Founded in 2020 and based in Tampa, FL, Rewst specializes in providing a purpose-built automation (RPA) platform for Managed Service Providers. With a leadership team that has a proven track record of understanding and anticipating the needs of their customers, Rewst is well-positioned to drive the next evolution of RPA and empower MSPs to improve operational efficiency, service delivery, and customer satisfaction. Visit Rewst at https://rewst.io/ and follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

