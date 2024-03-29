Rex 3 Hosts Inspirational Facility Tour for Florida Atlantic University Students

"Our goal is to showcase the cutting-edge technology we use and to ignite a passion for printing within these students," said German Bermudez, Director of Business Development. Post this

During the event, students were introduced to the world of modern printing, including the latest digital and offset printing technologies. The tour was designed to give a comprehensive overview of the printing process, emphasizing how Rex 3 integrates innovative techniques to stay at the forefront of the industry.

The tour also shed light on the diverse career opportunities within the printing sector. Through interactions with Rex 3's team, students discovered the range of skills and roles essential to the company's operations, from creative design to technical engineering. This exposure is crucial for students considering their career options in this dynamic field.

Rex 3 is proud of its role in educating and engaging with the next generation of professionals. The company is eager to continue such initiatives, building stronger connections between academic learning and practical industry application.

About Rex 3:

Rex 3 is a leading printing and mailing company based in Sunrise, FL, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and family-oriented business practices. Evolving from a small letterpress shop to a key player in commercial printing, Rex 3 specializes in custom printing solutions and direct mail services for luxury brands and the hospitality sector. Discover more about Rex 3's commitment to excellence at https://www.rex3.com/.

