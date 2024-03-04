Rex 3 Marks 66 Years of Innovation in Printing and Mailing

"Our legacy is built on quality, innovation, and a family-oriented approach that creates a trusting environment for both our team and clients." Post this

In a significant move to reinforce its leadership and commitment to innovation, Rex 3 proudly welcomed Maxwell Miller, a third-generation printer, to the team at the end of 2023. Maxwell's addition underscores the company's dedication to its roots and its vision for the future, blending traditional values with modern strategies to navigate the rapidly evolving industry landscape.

As Rex 3 commemorates this milestone, it reassures clients and partners of its steadfast presence and future in the industry. "Our legacy is built on quality, innovation, and a family-oriented approach that creates a trusting environment for both our team and clients."

Looking forward, Rex 3 is dedicated to maintaining the high standards set by its founder while embracing the future with new technologies and strategies. The company's commitment to its clients, team, and community remains unwavering as it embarks on the next 66 years of success.

Rex 3 is a leading commercial printer based in Sunrise, FL, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and family-oriented business practices. Evolving from a small letterpress shop to a key player in commercial printing, Rex 3 specializes in custom printing solutions and direct mail services for luxury brands and the hospitality sector. Discover more about Rex 3's commitment to excellence at https://www.rex3.com/.

