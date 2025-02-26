ReXLytics Positioned to Lead the Emerging Hybrid Work ERP Platform Market with Comprehensive Intelligence Automation Solutions

"ReXLytics is designed to be that strategic intelligence automation system for the hybrid work era," says CEO Emmett O'Brien. "Hybrid work is no longer a perk; it's a strategic imperative for organizations to thrive." Post this

"Hybrid work is no longer a perk; it's a strategic imperative," says Emmett O'Brien, CEO of ReXLytics. "Organizations that embrace a comprehensive, data-driven approach to hybrid work will be the ones that attract and retain top talent, maximize productivity relative to competitors, drive innovation, and achieve sustainable growth. ReXLytics is designed to be that strategic intelligence automation system for the hybrid work era and the future of work."

**Gartner Highlights the Need for Integrated Hybrid Work Solutions**

Industry analysts are recognizing the critical need for integrated Hybrid Work ERP platforms. According to Gartner, 80% of companies have adopted hybrid work models, with some industries like Technology, IT, and Professional Services exceeding 90%. This widespread adoption underscores the urgency for solutions that can effectively manage the complexities of hybrid environments.

Gartner's research emphasizes the need for platforms that unify HR, IT, facilities, and other operational functions to provide a seamless experience for both employees and employers.

A Comprehensive Approach to Hybrid Work Management

ReXLytics' Hybrid Work ERP platform product suite integrates cutting-edge technologies to provide real-time visibility, AI-enabled behavioral analytics, actionable insights, and cross-functional capabilities. Key platform integrated products include:

ReXExecutive™: A strategic insights platform for leadership, delivering real-time, AI-enabled analytics on workforce dynamics, management visibility, and data-driven decision-making to optimize hybrid work strategies.

ReXEngagement™: An AI-powered employee engagement platform that measures productivity, well-being, engagement, and collaboration in hybrid environments. Features sentiment analysis, engagement scoring, success profiling, and predictive analytics to foster a high-performance, engaged culture while respecting employees privacy and trust.

ReXOffice™: A real-time office utilization solution that optimizes physical space dynamic utilization, reduces real estate costs, and supports flexible work arrangements.

ReXRemote-E2E™ and ReXRemote-ISP™: IT analytics tools that ensure seamless remote work experiences by providing end-to-end visibility into connectivity, remote application performance, and continuous individual remote ISP quality monitoring for business-class SLA standards.

ReXCarbon™: A groundbreaking sustainability management tool that fully automates the regulatory tracking and reporting of Scope 3, Category 7 carbon emissions from employee commuting and remote work.

Addressing Gartner's Key Insights on Hybrid Work

In Gartner's research on the digital workplace, it identifies hybrid work as one of the most significant workplace transformations of the decade, emphasizing the need for integrated platforms that bring together HR, IT, facilities, and other operational functions to provide a seamless experience for both employees and employers, while also addressing the challenges such as employee engagement, IT performance, office utilization, and sustainability.

Key Features and Benefits of ReXLytics' Products

Data-Driven Decision-Making: ReXExecutive delivers actionable insights to leadership, enabling strategic workforce management.

Employee Engagement: ReXEngagement uses AI-enabled behavioral analytics to measure and improve employee well-being, productivity, and collaboration.

Office Space Efficiency: ReXOffice provides real-time data on office utilization, helping organizations reduce costs and optimize facility resources.

IT Remote Optimization: ReXRemote-E2E and ReXRemote-ISP ensure reliable remote work connectivity, remote application performance, minimizing downtime and enhancing remote user experiences.

Sustainability Leadership: ReXCarbon fully automates Scope 3: Category 7 regulatory carbon accounting, enabling organizations to achieve sustainability goals and enhance ESG reporting.

Positioning for the Future

As Gartner highlights the growing importance of integrated solutions for hybrid work, ReXLytics is poised to shape the future of the Hybrid Work ERP platform market. By addressing key challenges such as employee engagement, hybrid workforce management, office dynamic space utilization, sustainability, and IT performance, ReXLytics empowers organizations to navigate the complexities of hybrid work with confidence and agility.

About ReXLytics

ReXLytics™ is the global leader in Hybrid Work ERP, offering a comprehensive platform suite of AI-powered tools to operationalize, measure, and manage hybrid and remote workforces. From workforce engagement to dynamic office utilization and regulatory sustainability management, ReXLytics empowers organizations to achieve their goals while fostering innovation, collaboration, and environmental stewardship in this new future of work.

For more information or to schedule a demo of ReXLytics' solutions, visit https://ReXLytics.com.

