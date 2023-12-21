RF Technologies and Ban-Koe Announce Senior Safety and Staff Care Partnership in Healthcare Settings

"We have always been dedicated to ensuring the safety, privacy, and dignity of all senior residents and patients." Bob Nahorski, Chief Sales Officer at RF Technologies. Post this

"We have always been dedicated to ensuring the safety, privacy, and dignity of all senior residents and patients," stated Bob Nahorski, Chief Sales Officer at RF Technologies. "We are excited about our partnership with Ban-Koe, which will provide family members and healthcare staff with greater assurance that their loved ones and patients are being cared for properly and kept safe. As we strive to expand and strengthen our dominance in the long-term care market, partnering with Ban-Koe was an obvious choice. We are delighted to welcome their superior level of services in the Midwest to our customers."

RF Technologies Code Alert® system provides healthcare staff with real-time location tracking, fall detection, and patient identification alerts, allowing staff to respond quickly to incidents and provide necessary patient care.

The system also gives residents the discreet option of wearing transmitters reducing wandering while helping staff stay informed and aware of residents' whereabouts.

"We're thrilled to partner with RF Technologies and offer this innovative solution to our customers," said Dan Daley, VP Sales of Ban-Koe Companies. "The integration of the Code Alert® Quick Response Nurse Call with Wander Management system into our existing security and life safety solutions is a perfect fit. This expansion enhances our suite of security solutions, prioritizing safety and secure living environments. Previously, we provided comprehensive segments of the solution for healthcare, and now, with the RF Technologies suite of solutions for long-term care, we can position ourselves completely."

About RF Technologies

RFT is a turn-key manufacturer and provider of life safety solutions for the senior living, healthcare, education, and hospitality markets. With 11,000+ installations since their founding in 1987, RFT is a collaborative partner in designing custom-configured solutions that meet each customer's needs and reduce their liabilities. The RFT family of solutions includes CODE ALERT® nurse call, fall detection, and wander management, SAFE PLACE® patient, staff, and asset protection, HELP ALERT® staff duress, and SENSATEC® fall management products.

For information visit: http://www.rft.com

About Ban-Koe Companies

Ban-Koe is a leading provider of comprehensive solutions for workplace security and managing the workforce. With a wide range of integrated hardware, software, and services, Ban-Koe delivers cutting-edge technology to help businesses improve their operations and safeguard their premises. Since 1981, the company has designed and partnered with top innovators to provide solutions that help streamline workforce management processes, enhance employee productivity, and optimize operational efficiency while maintaining a safe and secure working environment.

For information, visit: https://www.bankoe.com/

