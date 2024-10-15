RF Technologies Attends ANCC Magnet Conference Showcasing Help Alert® Healthcare Staff Protection Badge

"Our Help Alert® Staff Protection Badge is a discreet, yet powerful solution that creates a more secure environment both inside and outside buildings of a medical campus." Jeff Aulds, VP of Hospital Sales Post this

"Our Help Alert Staff Protection Badge is a discreet, yet powerful solution that creates a more secure environment both inside and outside buildings of a medical campus," said Jeff Aulds, VP of Hospital Sales.

"We are excited to connect with security professionals at ANCC Magnet 2024 and to share our knowledge and expertise with them," said Aulds. "With staff protection a top priority at many hospitals, our Help Alert Badge solution addresses security in the most comprehensive way including inside and outside coverage like parking lots, accurately pinpointing the location of a person in a multi-story building with 3D-iD® technology, programable priority button, and no Wi-Fi or wiring requirements."

In addition to highlighting their comprehensive solutions, RFT will also host a series of presentations and demonstrations at their booth throughout the event. These presentations will provide attendees with an in-depth look at RFT's technology and how it can improve safety and security in healthcare facilities.

RFT has provided safety and security solutions to facilities for over 35 years and is dedicated to improving the safety of facilities worldwide. To learn more about RFT and their solutions, visit booth 374 at ANCC Magnet 2024.

For questions or inquiries, please contact the RFT marketing department at [email protected].

About RF Technologies

RFT is a turn-key manufacturer and provider of life safety solutions for the senior living, healthcare, education, and hospitality markets. With 11,000+ installations since their founding in 1987, RFT is a collaborative partner in designing custom-configured solutions that meet each customer's needs and reduce their liabilities. The RFT family of solutions includes CODE ALERT® nurse call, fall detection, and wander management, SAFE PLACE® patient, staff, and asset protection, HELP ALERT® staff duress, and SENSATEC® fall management products.

Media Contact

Marketing, RF Technologies, 800-669-9946, [email protected], www.rft.com

