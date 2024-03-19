RF Technologies Attends AONL 2024 Showcasing Help Alert® Healthcare Staff Protection

"Our Help Alert® staff protection solution helps healthcare facilities provide a more secure environment both inside and outside the buildings on their campus." Jeff Aulds, VP of Hospital Sales Post this

"Our Help Alert® staff protection solution helps healthcare facilities provide a more secure environment both inside and outside the buildings on their campus," said Jeff Aulds, VP of Hospital Sales.

"We are excited to connect with healthcare professionals at AONL 2024 and to share our knowledge and expertise with them," said Aulds. "With staff protection a top priority at many hospitals, our Help Alert solution addresses security in the most comprehensive way including inside and outside coverage like parking lots, accurately pinpointing the location of a person in a multi-story building with 3D-iD® technology, high and low priority buttons, and no Wi-Fi or wiring requirements."

In addition to showcasing their comprehensive solutions, RFT will also host a series of presentations and demonstrations at their booth throughout the event. These presentations will provide attendees with an in-depth look at RFT's technology and how it can be used to improve safety and security in healthcare facilities. RFT is also an Exhibit Hall Giveaway Sponsor. Make sure to complete the entry form in the Passport to Prizes booklet and stop by the booth on Tuesday, April 9, at 1:15 for a chance to win a $500 American Express gift card.

RFT has provided safety and security solutions to healthcare facilities for over 35 years and is dedicated to improving the safety and security of healthcare facilities worldwide. To learn more about RFT and their solutions, visit booth 440 at AONL 2024.

For questions or inquiries, please contact the RFT marketing department at [email protected].

About RF Technologies

RFT is a turn-key manufacturer and provider of life safety solutions for the senior living, healthcare, education, and hospitality markets. With 11,000+ installations since their founding in 1987, RFT is a collaborative partner in designing custom-configured solutions that meet each customer's needs and reduce their liabilities. The RFT family of solutions includes CODE ALERT® nurse call, fall detection, and wander management, SAFE PLACE® patient, staff, and asset protection, HELP ALERT® staff duress, and SENSATEC® fall management products.

