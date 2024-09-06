RF Technologies Attends GSX 2024 Showcasing Help Alert® Healthcare Staff Protection Badge

RF Technologies will attend GSX 2024 from September 23 to September 25 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. RFT will be exhibiting at booth 2788.
BROOKFIELD, Fla., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RF Technologies (RFT®), a leading provider of safety and security solutions, is pleased to announce their attendance at the Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2024 Trade Show. The event will take place from September 23 to September 25 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. RFT will be exhibiting at booth 2788.
At the event, RFT will highlight the new, innovative Help Alert® badge, a wireless BLE/LoRa, 24/7 mobile staff duress solution that integrates with existing technology systems. Help Alert is not your ordinary badge, it looks like a badge, but it is way more. The badge is packed with proprietary radio frequency technology inside that allows a healthcare provider to push a button discreetly for help, and haptic (vibration) feedback that lets the staff member know the alert was sent and acknowledged.
"Our Help Alert staff protection badge is a discreet, yet powerful solution that creates a more secure environment both inside and outside buildings of a medical campus," said Jeff Aulds, VP of Hospital Sales.
"We are excited to connect with security professionals at GSX 2024 and to share our knowledge and expertise with them," said Aulds. "With staff protection a top priority at many hospitals, our Help Alert badge solution addresses security in the most comprehensive way including inside and outside coverage like parking lots, accurately pinpointing the location of a person in a multi-story building with 3D-iD® technology, programable priority button, and no Wi-Fi or wiring requirements."
In addition to highlighting their comprehensive solutions, RFT will also host a series of presentations and demonstrations at their booth throughout the event. These presentations will provide attendees with an in-depth look at RFT's technology and how it can improve safety and security in healthcare, senior living, hospitality, and educational facilities.
RFT has provided safety and security solutions to facilities for over 35 years and is dedicated to improving the safety of facilities worldwide. To learn more about RFT and their solutions, visit booth 2788 at GSX 2024.
About RF Technologies
RFT is a turn-key manufacturer and provider of life safety solutions for the senior living, healthcare, education, and hospitality markets. With 11,000+ installations since their founding in 1987, RFT is a collaborative partner in designing custom-configured solutions that meet each customer's needs and reduce their liabilities. The RFT family of solutions includes CODE ALERT® nurse call, fall detection, and wander management, SAFE PLACE® patient, staff, and asset protection, HELP ALERT® staff duress, and SENSATEC® fall management products.
