RF Technologies Attends LeadingAge 2024 Showcasing Code Alert®, Multi-Sensing Monitoring System, Senior Living Robot

"RF Technologies is excited to be a part of LeadingAge 2024," said Chad Burow, VP of Channel Sales at RFT. " This event is an excellent platform for us to highlight our newest advancements including privacy-safe AI enabled remote resident monitoring with time spent in bed, walking and visitor detection, as well as the Help Alert® Staff Protection Badge, a discreet, yet powerful solution that creates a more secure environment both inside and outside buildings of your community for employees."

"We are also debuting a new Senior Living Robot for deliveries to increase productivity and reduce worker burnout. Make sure to stop by our booth to see the robot in action!" Burow adds.

In addition to showcasing their solutions, RFT will host a series of presentations and demonstrations at their booth throughout the event. These presentations will provide attendees with an in-depth look at RFT's technology and how it can be used to improve safety and security in senior living facilities.

"We look forward to connecting with other professionals at LeadingAge 2024 and sharing our knowledge and expertise with them," said Burow. "We believe the depth and quality of our solution set for senior living not only protects our seniors, but also empowers staff and facility managers to provide residents with the very best care possible in addition to peace of mind for their families."

RFT has provided safety and security solutions to senior living facilities for over 35 years and is dedicated to improving the safety and security of facilities worldwide. To learn more about RFT and their solutions, visit booth 2155 at LeadingAge 2024.

About RF Technologies

RFT is a turn-key manufacturer and provider of life safety solutions for the senior living, healthcare, education, and hospitality markets. With 11,000+ installations since their founding in 1987, RFT is a collaborative partner in designing custom-configured solutions that meet each customer's needs and reduce their liabilities. The RFT family of solutions includes CODE ALERT® nurse call, fall detection, and wander management, SAFE PLACE® patient, staff, and asset protection, HELP ALERT® staff duress, and SENSATEC® fall management products.

