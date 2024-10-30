RF Technologies Launches New Help Alert® Staff Protection Badge

"Our Help Alert® Staff Protection Badge is a new, discreet, yet powerful solution that creates a more secure environment both inside and outside buildings of your facility." Glen Jonas, CEO of RFT Post this

Many large corporations require employees to wear a badge for identification and security, so having a silent alarm badge is a convenient way for employees who move around frequently to stay safe, whether they are inside a multi-story building or outside in a parking lot, playground, or athletic field.

A big advantage of the Help Alert system is it does not rely on Wi-Fi yet offers true indoor, outdoor coverage with no need for wiring using a proprietary blend of beacons, hubs, and gateways.

Real-time location (RTLS), including 3D-iD® pinpointing, improves staff response times by utilizing multiple alert methods including browsers, desktop, the RFT CARES app, and third-party integrations with security cameras and even 911.

The sleek badge design features a discreet button on the back, LED lights and gentle vibrations to allow staff to call for help without alarming others or raising suspicion, making it an ideal solution for sensitive environments.

"Our Help Alert Staff Protection Badge is a new, discreet, yet powerful solution that creates a more secure environment both inside and outside buildings of your facility," said Glen Jonas, CEO of RFT.

"As workplace violence rises, we feel we have created the most comprehensive staff protection system in the marketplace with our new Help Alert Badge. Organizations can differentiate themselves by integrating our Help Alert staff protection solution—assuring employees their safety is a top priority," Jonas said.

The Help Alert Badge is a truly comprehensive and convenient staff protection solution that is fast and easy to install and offers help at an employee's fingertips wherever they are located inside or outside of a building, allowing them to know sooner, respond faster and cover more ground.

