RFG Introduces QuIP: The AI-Powered, Persona-Driven Engine for High Quality Data in Market Research, Insights, and AI Training

SEATTLE, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Research For Good (RFG), a leader in people data for human understanding, today announced a groundbreaking leap forward in data quality with the launch of QuIP (Quality Interception Point). This innovative, AI-powered quality control solution elevates the industry standard for data accuracy and relevance across market research, insights, AI, and LLM training industries.
Building upon the success of its DataForce platform for participant recruitment and matching, RFG's integrated QuIP solution leverages advanced AI algorithms and a deep understanding of respondent personas to revolutionize how researchers and AI developers source the perfect data. By integrating smart quality interceptions and ensuring optimal participant fit, QuIP empowers researchers and developers to collect cleaner, more accurate data, saving time and resources.
"QuIP represents a transformative step forward for industries reliant on high-quality data," said Rich Silva, President at RFG. "By harnessing the power of AI and persona-driven insights, while steadfastly respecting the human providing their data, we're addressing a critical challenge across market research, insights, AI, and LLM training." QuIP is a powerful innovation that enables researchers and AI model developers to obtain significantly higher quality data, as demonstrated by RFG's data rejection rate, which is currently 3-4 times lower than industry averages for primary research.
About RFG
RFG is at the forefront of the evolving people data landscape. For over a decade, RFG has collected data directly from real people, ensuring exceptional quality, nuanced targeting and reliability. Now, RFG's people-forward data solutions include persona enhancement, data-driven understanding, LLM training and AI-based data quality advancements, all delivered through their proprietary DataForce platform. RFG's global reach, niche targeting and constant innovation ensure businesses gain authentic insights, enabling deeper human connections and driving sustainable growth.
