RFG Introduces QuIP: The AI-Powered, Persona-Driven Engine for High Quality Data in Market Research, Insights, and AI Training

SEATTLE, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Research For Good (RFG), a leader in people data for human understanding, today announced a groundbreaking leap forward in data quality with the launch of QuIP (Quality Interception Point). This innovative, AI-powered quality control solution elevates the industry standard for data accuracy and relevance across market research, insights, AI, and LLM training industries.