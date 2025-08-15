RFID Global Solution Ranks No. 1,747 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it." Post this

Inc. 5000 Honorees

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, they have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

RFID Global

RFID Global is a leading provider of location-aware, enterprise asset management solutions for commercial enterprises and government agencies. Visi-Trac, the company's software platform, automates tracking and managing assets, utilizing wireless technologies and AI. This enables companies to have greater visibility, accuracy, and control, improving operational efficiency and financial results. RFID Global serves clients in the aerospace and defense, electronics, financial, government, industrial, and retail markets. RFID Global has designed and led some of the world's largest asset tracking deployments, delivering solutions in over 75 countries for Boeing, Cisco Systems, Delta Air Lines, the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Flextronics, Schlumberger, the Social Security Administration, and the U.S. Department of Defense, among many others.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Diana Hage, RFID Global, 1 9179402324, [email protected], https://www.rfidgs.com

SOURCE RFID Global