RFPpower Launches Utility-Scale Energy Procurement Solution

"We have balanced the configurability features of PowerClerk and the structured process discipline in PowerPrint to arrive at an easily implemented solution to manage the energy procurement process." Laura McCarty RFPpower CEO Post this

"We have balanced the configurability features of PowerClerk and the structured process discipline in PowerPrint to arrive at an easily implemented solution to manage the energy procurement process," said Laura McCarty, RFPpower CEO. "We are pleased to be working with Clean Power Research and its PowerClerk platform that delivers a proven technology already deployed at more than 85 utilities globally."

PowerPrint streamlines solicitation preparation, proposal intake and collaborative evaluation efforts; enabling load-serving entities to reach consensus quickly and auditably as they secure long-term energy resources. The underlying processes and approaches embodied in PowerPrint incorporate the RFPpower team's deep energy procurement experience to enable a ready response to the new and evolving challenges of energy procurement.

"RFPpower's innovation on top of PowerClerk is a recognition that the leading system for distribution, transmission, and large load interconnection is also a scalable, adaptable, and trusted platform for energy procurement as well as dozens of other use cases," said Jeff Ressler, CEO of Clean Power Research, the developers of PowerClerk.

PowerPrint is available for licensing now. Interested parties may also request a demo by contacting [email protected].

About RFPpower

RFPpower, a solution provider specializing in energy procurement, has extensive experience in energy markets, technology, and business analytics. RFPpower professionals have worked with leading utilities, government agencies, and community choice aggregators bringing innovation to the energy sector and the skills and perspective needed to deliver smart, effective energy procurement solutions.

Media Contact

Robert Sherick, RFPpower Inc., 1 16263831963, [email protected], www.rfppower.com

SOURCE RFPpower Inc.