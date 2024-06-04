RFT Launches Innovative 'School Alert!™' System for Schools

"RFT is committed to creating safer learning environments. Our goal is to ensure that every student and staff member feels safe and secure at school." Glen Jonas, CEO of RFT Post this

The percentage of traditional public schools without a panic button or silent alarm system in 2022 was 43 percent, according to an Institution of Education Sciences report.

"RFT is committed to creating safer learning environments," said Glen Jonas, CEO of RFT. "With the School Alert! system, we are providing schools with a quick, efficient, and cost-effective way to respond to emergencies. Our goal is to ensure that every student and staff member feels safe and secure at school."

The School Alert! system is easy to set up and integrates into existing school infrastructure. It includes a BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) Stationary Base Receiver the wireless hub devices are registered to, and door sensors which enable staff to monitor door locations that should not open. The receiver is used to remotely monitor up to 16 wearable devices and provides a visual and audible notification when an alarm is triggered.

RFT has provided safety and security solutions to education facilities for over 35 years and is dedicated to improving the safety and security of facilities worldwide.

RFT is a turn-key manufacturer and provider of life safety solutions for the senior living, healthcare, education, and hospitality markets. With 11,000+ installations since their founding in 1987, RFT is a collaborative partner in designing custom-configured solutions that meet each customer's needs and reduce their liabilities. The RFT family of solutions includes CODE ALERT® nurse call, fall detection, and wander management, SAFE PLACE® patient, staff, and asset protection, HELP ALERT® staff duress, and SENSATEC® fall management and emergency call products.

