RGA Investment Advisors Announces the Promotion of Ryan King to Partner

GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RGA Investment Advisors is pleased to announce that Ryan King has been promoted to Partner, recognizing his meaningful contributions to the firm's investment process, research capabilities, and long-term strategic development.
Since joining RGA, Ryan has become a deeply trusted member of the firm, contributing across investment research, portfolio analysis, and firm-wide initiatives that support disciplined, long-term client outcomes. His thoughtful, data-driven approach and strong alignment with the firm's fiduciary philosophy have strengthened both our internal investment framework and the experience we deliver to clients.
Before joining RGA, Ryan held roles in investment banking at Harris Williams & Co., where he advised on middle-market transactions ranging from $100 million to $700 million across multiple sectors. This experience developed his expertise in valuation, due diligence, and transaction analysis, which continues to inform his rigorous and research-driven investment perspective.
Ryan graduated with a B.B.A. from the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business, with an emphasis in finance and technical operations. He brings intellectual rigor, analytical discipline, and a long-term investment mindset that are foundational to the firm's philosophy.
Promotions to Partner at RGA are rare and made deliberately to reflect sustained performance, trust, alignment with clients, and the firm's long-term vision. Ryan has consistently demonstrated these qualities through his steady judgment, commitment to excellence, and dedication to the firm's clients and mission.
"Ryan's elevation to Partner is a reflection of both his contributions to the firm and our confidence in his future leadership," said Jason Gilbert, Managing Partner of RGA Investment Advisors. "He embodies the discipline, integrity, and long-term perspective that define our partnership and will play an important role in the firm's continued growth."
"Ryan interned with us a decade ago and we knew then he was someone we wanted to work with. His dedication, thoughtfulness and passion were all evident from the start," said Elliot Turner, Managing Partner of RGA Investment Advisors. "Since rejoining RGA in a professional capacity, Ryan has become an indispensable part of our team and firm culture and we are incredibly proud to welcome him as our first new partner."
All of us at RGA Investment Advisors are excited for this next chapter and look forward to Ryan's continued leadership as a Partner of the firm.
