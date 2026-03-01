RGA Investment Advisors Announces the Promotion of Ryan King to Partner

Ryan's elevation to Partner is a reflection of both his contributions to the firm and our confidence in his future leadership. He embodies the discipline, integrity, and long-term perspective that define our partnership. Post this

Before joining RGA, Ryan held roles in investment banking at Harris Williams & Co., where he advised on middle-market transactions ranging from $100 million to $700 million across multiple sectors. This experience developed his expertise in valuation, due diligence, and transaction analysis, which continues to inform his rigorous and research-driven investment perspective.

Ryan graduated with a B.B.A. from the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business, with an emphasis in finance and technical operations. He brings intellectual rigor, analytical discipline, and a long-term investment mindset that are foundational to the firm's philosophy.

Promotions to Partner at RGA are rare and made deliberately to reflect sustained performance, trust, alignment with clients, and the firm's long-term vision. Ryan has consistently demonstrated these qualities through his steady judgment, commitment to excellence, and dedication to the firm's clients and mission.

"Ryan's elevation to Partner is a reflection of both his contributions to the firm and our confidence in his future leadership," said Jason Gilbert, Managing Partner of RGA Investment Advisors. "He embodies the discipline, integrity, and long-term perspective that define our partnership and will play an important role in the firm's continued growth."

"Ryan interned with us a decade ago and we knew then he was someone we wanted to work with. His dedication, thoughtfulness and passion were all evident from the start," said Elliot Turner, Managing Partner of RGA Investment Advisors. "Since rejoining RGA in a professional capacity, Ryan has become an indispensable part of our team and firm culture and we are incredibly proud to welcome him as our first new partner."

All of us at RGA Investment Advisors are excited for this next chapter and look forward to Ryan's continued leadership as a Partner of the firm.

