Rīgas Satiksme (Riga municipality public transportation) achieves significant cost and carbon savings with Papercast e-paper

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Rīgas Satiksme in their mission to embrace cutting edge, sustainable passenger information solutions," said Cameron Maconie, Head of Business Development at Papercast. Post this

Maximising cost and carbon savings

Offering one of the most sustainable digital bus stop solutions available, the Papercast displays supplied to Rīgas Satiksme recharge overnight using streetlight power, ensuring minimal energy consumption and high functionality. This setup enables significant cost and carbon savings:

Papercast e-paper displays use only 15 Wh per day, compared to 1,080 Wh for LED displays—a remarkable 98.6% reduction.

This translates to an annual cost of €1.53 per display for Papercast, compared to €1,080 for LED.

Papercast's displays emit just 1 kg carbon annually compared to 82 kg for LED—a 98.8% decrease.

These savings are crucial for Rīgas Satiksme as they move towards more sustainable public transport solutions as add on to the new Electrical bus fleet and Trams lines extension .

Retrofitting for efficiency

The decision to expand the network with Papercast's e-paper displays is rooted in their stability, excellent outdoor visibility, user-friendly interface, low power consumption, ease of installation and customisable features. By retrofitting the displays onto Rīgas' Satiksme existing infrastructure, deployment time and costs are minimised, including integration with new fleet management system.

Enhanced passenger experience

The 23" e-paper displays provide real-time information at digital stops and shelters for trams, buses and trolleybus services. The content management system (CMS) allows for effortless control over content dissemination and device management, enhancing the overall proposition.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Rīgas Satiksme in their mission to embrace cutting edge, sustainable passenger information solutions," said Cameron Maconie, Head of Business Development at Papercast. "The selection of Papercast displays for the second phase rollout underscores the unmatched benefits of our market leading technology, making it the ideal choice for modernising public transport infrastructure."

Using E Ink technology, Papercast e-paper bus stop displays are well proven around the world with deployments in more than 45 countries.

ABOUT PAPERCAST

Papercast's range of solar powered, wireless e-paper bus stop displays provide excellent visibility, even in direct sunlight, and have been engineered with leading design principles of superior functionality and exceptionally low energy consumption. Completely stand-alone, the displays can be easily installed 'off-the-grid' within hours and the cloud-based data management platform provides complete control and real-time data integration.

www.papercast.com

Share this story and follow Papercast on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube

CONTACT INFORMATION

Kerry Marchbank

Marketing Manager

+44 (0)7817 916654

[email protected]

Media Contact

Kerry Marchbank, Papercast Ltd, 44 02070431355, [email protected], www.papercast.com

SOURCE Papercast Ltd