RGD Consulting Engineers adds talent to its Business Development & Marketing Team

RGD Consulting Engineers (RGD), a full service MEP & Structural Engineering firm based in Florida announces the new hire of Melanie Wigren Director of Business Development. The company provides mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection and structural engineering consulting services throughout Florida, the Caribbean and beyond.

JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are pleased to announce that Melanie Wigren, has joined RGD Consulting Engineers in the Jupiter office as the Director of Business Development focusing on opportunities throughout Florida and the Caribbean.

Melanie has nearly 20 years of business development and client engagement experience in the public and private sectors, implementing and leading strategic business development plans. Her most recent experience managing the national distribution expansion strategies for a leading hardscape manufacturer. Melanie has a proven record of facilitating long-term business relationships, her accomplishments include the development of multiple distributor pipelines, as well as the successful development of programs used to identify current and potential long-term opportunities and partnering relationships.

In her new role, Melanie will be responsible for managing client relationships and driving business growth, catering to existing and prospective RGD clients.

RGD Consulting Engineers has built a strong reputation by providing innovative structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection engineering designs and project management in Florida and around the world, "but we are much more than that" said Melanie. "Drawling from my experience, I see numerous additional services that could greatly benefit our clients and it's my goal to develop a plan for how we can provide those services to our existing clients and how we can expand our client base across the US and Caribbean, contributing to the firm's growth."

A lifelong resident of Florida, Melanie has been active on many professional and non-profit committees.

About RGD Consulting Engineers (RGD):

Established in 1988 by Robert Davenport, P.E., RGD has rapidly expanded over the years by delivering exceptional service; earning it a reputation as a highly dependable engineering firm. RGD provides a complete range of Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, Fire Protection and Structural Engineering Services through a highly experienced Engineering & Project Management team fully complying to time, cost and quality requirements of projects. RGD has locations in Jupiter and Orlando, Florida.

Learn more about RGD at http://www.rgdengineers.com.

RGD Consulting Engineer's office locations are as follows:

Headquarters:

2151 S. Alt. A1A, Suite 2000

Jupiter, Florida 33477

Phone (561) 743-0165

Orlando:

121 S. Orange Ave. Unit 1230

Orlando, Florida 32801

Phone (407) 845-6630

Related Links

http://www.rgdengineers.com

Media Contact

Melanie L Wigren, RGD Consulting Engineers, 1 561-743-0165 170, [email protected], www.rgdengineers.com

SOURCE RGD Consulting Engineers